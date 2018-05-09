Ford EcoSport Signature and EcoSport Titanium S Start Arriving At Dealerships

Recently, a report suggested that the new Ford EcoSport Signature and EcoSport Titanium S are expected to arrive at the dealerships soon. The report mentioned that the vehicles would arrive at the showrooms before the end of May 2018 but it seems that the new variants of the EcoSport have already started to drive into the dealership. In fact,one of the members of the Ford EcoSport Owners In India’s Facebook page, Prince Verma, has listed the features that both the new variants would pack.

Verma also suggested that the new Ford EcoSport Signature and EcoSport Titanium S will be launched in India on May 17, 2018. We’re yet to receive any official communication from the car maker about the India launch of the new variants of the EcoSport.

While we wait for an official launch date, check out the variant wise feature list that will reportedly arrive on the new Ford EcoSport Signature and EcoSport Titanium S:

Ford EcoSport Signature SVP Features (Based on Titanium Variant)

Power Slide Sunroof

17 inch Diamond cut Black Alloy Wheels

Stylish Blue Theme Interiors

Black Headlamp & Fog lamp Bezel

Black painted roof rails

Rear Spoiler

Electronic Stability Control / Traction Control System

Black glossy front grille with Chrome surround

Four colour options – Diamond White, Absolute Black, Moondust Silver, Lightening Blue

Ford EcoSport Titanium S Features (Based on Titanium plus)

Power Slide Sunroof

HID Headlamps

Black Painted Roof

New Design 17 inch Alloy Wheels

EcoBoost Engine

Stylish Orange Theme Interiors

Black Painted Front Grille

Black painted roof rails

Black Headlamp & Fog lamp Bezel

4.2 inch analog cluster

Available on all existing colour options

Check out more images of the new Ford EcoSport Signature and EcoSport Titanium S:

Source: Ford EcoSport Owners In India (FB)