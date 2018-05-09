Trending:
Argument Between Husband And Wife Leads To Fatal Crash; Four Dead
HomeNewsNew 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 India Launch Details Revealed

New 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 India Launch Details Revealed

|
Added in: News

After the new 2018 Triumph Tiger 800, it’s the bigger British adventure tourer, the Tiger 1200 that is heading to the Indian market. The new 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200, which made its debut at the EICMA motorcycle show, will be launched in India on May 11, 2018.

Triump Tiger 1200 1

The all new motorcycles are claimed to be significantly lighter, by up to 11kg, with 100 improvements including a major engine update. Apart from new styling, weight saving measures, and new nomenclature (which now excludes the Explorer tag), the new Triumph 1200 is loaded with features that include:

  • Adaptive cornering lighting within a full LED set-up
  • Full colour TFT display
  • 6 riding modes
  • Back-lit switchgear
  • Triumph Shift Assist
  • Keyless ignition
  • New ergonomics

New 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 – Official Image (12)

The adventure tourer gets its power from a 1,215cc, liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The engine is tuned to produce 141 PS of power @ 9,350 rpm and 122 Nm of torque @ 7,600 rpm.

New 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 – Official Image (13)

In terms of pricing, the upcoming 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 is expected to carry a premium over the model it replaces which retailed for INR 18.75 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the different in the prices over the outgoing model might not be much as the motorcycle is expected to arrive via the CBU route and thus benefit from the revised tax structure.

Check out the full specifications of the new 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 below:

ENGINE & TRANSMISSION
TypeLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder
Capacity1,215 cc
Bore85 mm
Stroke71.4 mm
Compression11.0:1
Max Power EC141PS / 139bhp (104kW) @ 9,350rpm
Max Torque EC122Nm @ 7,600rpm
SystemRide by Wire, fuel injection
ExhaustStainless steel 3 into 1 header system, side mounted stainless steel silencer
Final DriveShaft drive
ClutchWet, multi-plate hydraulically operated, torque assist
Gearbox 6-speed
CHASSIS
FrameTubular steel trellis frame
SwingarmSingle-sided, cast aluminium alloy with shaft drive
Front WheelCast aluminium alloy 10-spoke 19 x 3.0 in
Rear WheelCast aluminium alloy 10-spoke 17 x 4.5 in
Front Tyre120/70 R19
Rear Tyre170/60 R17
Front SuspensionWP 48 mm upside down forks, rebound and compression damping adjustment on fork caps, 190 mm travel
Rear SuspensionWP monoshock, rebound damping adjustment, hydraulic preload adjustment, 193 mm wheel travel
Front BrakesTwin 305 mm floating discs, radially mounted monobloc Brembo 4-piston calipers, switchable ABS
Rear BrakesSingle 282 mm disc, Nissin 2-piston sliding caliper, switchable ABS
Instrument Display and FunctionsTFT multi­functional instrument pack with digital speedometer, trip computer, digital tachometer, gear position indicator, fuel gauge, service indicator, ambient temperature, clock and six rider modes (Road/Off­road/Off-Road Pro/Sport/Track/Rider-Customisable)
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Width Handlebars830 mm
Height Without Mirror1,470 mm
Seat Height835 – 855 mm
Wheelbase1,520 mm
Rake23.2 º
Trail99.9 mm
Dry Weight242 kg
Tank Capacity20 L

Features at a glance: THE ALL-NEW TIGER 1200 XR RANGE

TIGER 1200 XR

NEW FEATURES

  • 2KG lighter than previous model
  • Significantly upgraded 1215cc Triple engine
  • New stylish cast wheels
  • New lighter weight silencer

CORE FEATURES

  • High 10,000 mile/16,000 km major service interval
  • Torque assist hydraulic clutch
  • Switchable ABS and Traction Control
  • 3 riding modes Road, Rain and Off-Road
  • Brembo monobloc front brake calipers
  • Adjustable WP front and rear suspension
  • Cruise Control
  • Unique-in-class electrically adjustable screen
  • 2 position Adjustable seat height
  • Centre Stand
  • Protective sump guard
  • On Board computer
  • 12V & USB Power Sockets
  • Immobiliser

TIGER 1200 XRX AND XRX LRH

  • ALL THE FEATURES OF THE XR MODEL PLUS:

NEW FEATURES

  • 2KG lighter than previous model
  • Full colour 5” TFT display instruments
  • All LED lighting including signature daytime running lights (DRL)
  • Ergonomically backlit switchcubes and 5 way joystick
  • Keyless Ignition
  • Heated Grips

CORE FEATURES

  • 4 riding modes: Road, Rain, Off Road and Sport
  • Triumph Semi Active Suspension (TSAS)
  • Optimised cornering ABS
  • Optimised cornering traction control
  • Updated Cruise Control
  • Low ride height model available with bespoke suspension and seat set-up.

TIGER 1200 XRT

  • ALL THE FEATURES OF THE XR & XRX MODELS, PLUS:

NEW FEATURES

  • 11KG lighter than previous model
  • Triumph Shift Assist (TSA)
  • LED adaptive corning lighting
  • Titanium and carbon fibre wrapped Arrow silencer

CORE FEATURES

  • 5 riding modes: Road, Rain, Off-Road, Sport and Rider programmable
  • Hill hold control
  • Heated seats
  • Unique-in-class electrically adjustable touring screen
  • LED auxiliary lighting
  • Additional 3 x TFT styles

Features at a glance: THE ALL-NEW TIGER 1200 XC RANGE

TIGER 1200 XCX

NEW FEATURES

  • 5KG lighter than previous model
  • Significantly upgraded 1215cc Triple engine
  • Lighter weight silencer
  • New ‘Off Road Pro’ riding mode
  • New stylish all-black spoked wheels
  • Full colour 5” TFT display instruments
  • All LED lighting including signature daytime running lights (DRL)
  • Ergonomically backlit switchcubes and 5 way joystick
  • Keyless Ignition

CORE FEATURES

  • 5 riding modes: Off-Road Pro, Road, Rain, Off-Road and Sport
  • Updated Cruise Control
  • Triumph Semi Active Suspension (TSAS)
  • Premium Adjustable WP front and rear suspension
  • Brembo monobloc front brake calipers
  • Optimised cornering ABS
  • Optimised cornering traction control
  • Engine protection bars & radiator guard
  • Torque assist hydraulic clutch
  • Unique-in-class electrically adjustable screen
  • 2 position Adjustable seat height
  • Centre Stand
  • On Board computer
  • 12V & USB Power Sockets
  • Immobiliser

TIGER 1200 XCA

  • ALL THE FEATURES OF THE XCX MODEL, PLUS:

NEW FEATURES

  • 10KG lighter than previous model
  • Triumph Shift Assist (TSA)
  • LED adaptive corning lighting
  • Titanium and carbon fibre wrapped Arrow silencer

CORE FEATURES

  • 6 riding modes: Off-Road Pro, Road, Rain, Off-Road, Sport and Rider programmable
  • Hill hold control
  • Heated grips and seats
  • Unique-in-class electrically adjustable touring screen
  • LED auxiliary lighting
  • Billet machined footrests
  • Additional 3 x TFT styles

New 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 Image Gallery