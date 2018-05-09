New 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 India Launch Details Revealed
After the new 2018 Triumph Tiger 800, it’s the bigger British adventure tourer, the Tiger 1200 that is heading to the Indian market. The new 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200, which made its debut at the EICMA motorcycle show, will be launched in India on May 11, 2018.
The all new motorcycles are claimed to be significantly lighter, by up to 11kg, with 100 improvements including a major engine update. Apart from new styling, weight saving measures, and new nomenclature (which now excludes the Explorer tag), the new Triumph 1200 is loaded with features that include:
- Adaptive cornering lighting within a full LED set-up
- Full colour TFT display
- 6 riding modes
- Back-lit switchgear
- Triumph Shift Assist
- Keyless ignition
- New ergonomics
The adventure tourer gets its power from a 1,215cc, liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The engine is tuned to produce 141 PS of power @ 9,350 rpm and 122 Nm of torque @ 7,600 rpm.
In terms of pricing, the upcoming 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 is expected to carry a premium over the model it replaces which retailed for INR 18.75 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the different in the prices over the outgoing model might not be much as the motorcycle is expected to arrive via the CBU route and thus benefit from the revised tax structure.
Check out the full specifications of the new 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 below:
|ENGINE & TRANSMISSION
|Type
|Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder
|Capacity
|1,215 cc
|Bore
|85 mm
|Stroke
|71.4 mm
|Compression
|11.0:1
|Max Power EC
|141PS / 139bhp (104kW) @ 9,350rpm
|Max Torque EC
|122Nm @ 7,600rpm
|System
|Ride by Wire, fuel injection
|Exhaust
|Stainless steel 3 into 1 header system, side mounted stainless steel silencer
|Final Drive
|Shaft drive
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-plate hydraulically operated, torque assist
|Gearbox
|6-speed
|CHASSIS
|Frame
|Tubular steel trellis frame
|Swingarm
|Single-sided, cast aluminium alloy with shaft drive
|Front Wheel
|Cast aluminium alloy 10-spoke 19 x 3.0 in
|Rear Wheel
|Cast aluminium alloy 10-spoke 17 x 4.5 in
|Front Tyre
|120/70 R19
|Rear Tyre
|170/60 R17
|Front Suspension
|WP 48 mm upside down forks, rebound and compression damping adjustment on fork caps, 190 mm travel
|Rear Suspension
|WP monoshock, rebound damping adjustment, hydraulic preload adjustment, 193 mm wheel travel
|Front Brakes
|Twin 305 mm floating discs, radially mounted monobloc Brembo 4-piston calipers, switchable ABS
|Rear Brakes
|Single 282 mm disc, Nissin 2-piston sliding caliper, switchable ABS
|Instrument Display and Functions
|TFT multifunctional instrument pack with digital speedometer, trip computer, digital tachometer, gear position indicator, fuel gauge, service indicator, ambient temperature, clock and six rider modes (Road/Offroad/Off-Road Pro/Sport/Track/Rider-Customisable)
|DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
|Width Handlebars
|830 mm
|Height Without Mirror
|1,470 mm
|Seat Height
|835 – 855 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,520 mm
|Rake
|23.2 º
|Trail
|99.9 mm
|Dry Weight
|242 kg
|Tank Capacity
|20 L
Features at a glance: THE ALL-NEW TIGER 1200 XR RANGE
TIGER 1200 XR
NEW FEATURES
- 2KG lighter than previous model
- Significantly upgraded 1215cc Triple engine
- New stylish cast wheels
- New lighter weight silencer
CORE FEATURES
- High 10,000 mile/16,000 km major service interval
- Torque assist hydraulic clutch
- Switchable ABS and Traction Control
- 3 riding modes Road, Rain and Off-Road
- Brembo monobloc front brake calipers
- Adjustable WP front and rear suspension
- Cruise Control
- Unique-in-class electrically adjustable screen
- 2 position Adjustable seat height
- Centre Stand
- Protective sump guard
- On Board computer
- 12V & USB Power Sockets
- Immobiliser
TIGER 1200 XRX AND XRX LRH
- ALL THE FEATURES OF THE XR MODEL PLUS:
NEW FEATURES
- 2KG lighter than previous model
- Full colour 5” TFT display instruments
- All LED lighting including signature daytime running lights (DRL)
- Ergonomically backlit switchcubes and 5 way joystick
- Keyless Ignition
- Heated Grips
CORE FEATURES
- 4 riding modes: Road, Rain, Off Road and Sport
- Triumph Semi Active Suspension (TSAS)
- Optimised cornering ABS
- Optimised cornering traction control
- Updated Cruise Control
- Low ride height model available with bespoke suspension and seat set-up.
TIGER 1200 XRT
- ALL THE FEATURES OF THE XR & XRX MODELS, PLUS:
NEW FEATURES
- 11KG lighter than previous model
- Triumph Shift Assist (TSA)
- LED adaptive corning lighting
- Titanium and carbon fibre wrapped Arrow silencer
CORE FEATURES
- 5 riding modes: Road, Rain, Off-Road, Sport and Rider programmable
- Hill hold control
- Heated seats
- Unique-in-class electrically adjustable touring screen
- LED auxiliary lighting
- Additional 3 x TFT styles
Features at a glance: THE ALL-NEW TIGER 1200 XC RANGE
TIGER 1200 XCX
NEW FEATURES
- 5KG lighter than previous model
- Significantly upgraded 1215cc Triple engine
- Lighter weight silencer
- New ‘Off Road Pro’ riding mode
- New stylish all-black spoked wheels
- Full colour 5” TFT display instruments
- All LED lighting including signature daytime running lights (DRL)
- Ergonomically backlit switchcubes and 5 way joystick
- Keyless Ignition
CORE FEATURES
- 5 riding modes: Off-Road Pro, Road, Rain, Off-Road and Sport
- Updated Cruise Control
- Triumph Semi Active Suspension (TSAS)
- Premium Adjustable WP front and rear suspension
- Brembo monobloc front brake calipers
- Optimised cornering ABS
- Optimised cornering traction control
- Engine protection bars & radiator guard
- Torque assist hydraulic clutch
- Unique-in-class electrically adjustable screen
- 2 position Adjustable seat height
- Centre Stand
- On Board computer
- 12V & USB Power Sockets
- Immobiliser
TIGER 1200 XCA
- ALL THE FEATURES OF THE XCX MODEL, PLUS:
NEW FEATURES
- 10KG lighter than previous model
- Triumph Shift Assist (TSA)
- LED adaptive corning lighting
- Titanium and carbon fibre wrapped Arrow silencer
CORE FEATURES
- 6 riding modes: Off-Road Pro, Road, Rain, Off-Road, Sport and Rider programmable
- Hill hold control
- Heated grips and seats
- Unique-in-class electrically adjustable touring screen
- LED auxiliary lighting
- Billet machined footrests
- Additional 3 x TFT styles