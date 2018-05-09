New 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 India Launch Details Revealed

After the new 2018 Triumph Tiger 800, it’s the bigger British adventure tourer, the Tiger 1200 that is heading to the Indian market. The new 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200, which made its debut at the EICMA motorcycle show, will be launched in India on May 11, 2018.

The all new motorcycles are claimed to be significantly lighter, by up to 11kg, with 100 improvements including a major engine update. Apart from new styling, weight saving measures, and new nomenclature (which now excludes the Explorer tag), the new Triumph 1200 is loaded with features that include:

Adaptive cornering lighting within a full LED set-up

Full colour TFT display

6 riding modes

Back-lit switchgear

Triumph Shift Assist

Keyless ignition

New ergonomics

The adventure tourer gets its power from a 1,215cc, liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The engine is tuned to produce 141 PS of power @ 9,350 rpm and 122 Nm of torque @ 7,600 rpm.

In terms of pricing, the upcoming 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 is expected to carry a premium over the model it replaces which retailed for INR 18.75 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the different in the prices over the outgoing model might not be much as the motorcycle is expected to arrive via the CBU route and thus benefit from the revised tax structure.

Check out the full specifications of the new 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 below:

ENGINE & TRANSMISSION Type Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder Capacity 1,215 cc Bore 85 mm Stroke 71.4 mm Compression 11.0:1 Max Power EC 141PS / 139bhp (104kW) @ 9,350rpm Max Torque EC 122Nm @ 7,600rpm System Ride by Wire, fuel injection Exhaust Stainless steel 3 into 1 header system, side mounted stainless steel silencer Final Drive Shaft drive Clutch Wet, multi-plate hydraulically operated, torque assist Gearbox 6-speed CHASSIS Frame Tubular steel trellis frame Swingarm Single-sided, cast aluminium alloy with shaft drive Front Wheel Cast aluminium alloy 10-spoke 19 x 3.0 in Rear Wheel Cast aluminium alloy 10-spoke 17 x 4.5 in Front Tyre 120/70 R19 Rear Tyre 170/60 R17 Front Suspension WP 48 mm upside down forks, rebound and compression damping adjustment on fork caps, 190 mm travel Rear Suspension WP monoshock, rebound damping adjustment, hydraulic preload adjustment, 193 mm wheel travel Front Brakes Twin 305 mm floating discs, radially mounted monobloc Brembo 4-piston calipers, switchable ABS Rear Brakes Single 282 mm disc, Nissin 2-piston sliding caliper, switchable ABS Instrument Display and Functions TFT multi­functional instrument pack with digital speedometer, trip computer, digital tachometer, gear position indicator, fuel gauge, service indicator, ambient temperature, clock and six rider modes (Road/Off­road/Off-Road Pro/Sport/Track/Rider-Customisable) DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS Width Handlebars 830 mm Height Without Mirror 1,470 mm Seat Height 835 – 855 mm Wheelbase 1,520 mm Rake 23.2 º Trail 99.9 mm Dry Weight 242 kg Tank Capacity 20 L

Features at a glance: THE ALL-NEW TIGER 1200 XR RANGE

TIGER 1200 XR

NEW FEATURES

2KG lighter than previous model

Significantly upgraded 1215cc Triple engine

New stylish cast wheels

New lighter weight silencer

CORE FEATURES

High 10,000 mile/16,000 km major service interval

Torque assist hydraulic clutch

Switchable ABS and Traction Control

3 riding modes Road, Rain and Off-Road

Brembo monobloc front brake calipers

Adjustable WP front and rear suspension

Cruise Control

Unique-in-class electrically adjustable screen

2 position Adjustable seat height

Centre Stand

Protective sump guard

On Board computer

12V & USB Power Sockets

Immobiliser

TIGER 1200 XRX AND XRX LRH

ALL THE FEATURES OF THE XR MODEL PLUS:

NEW FEATURES

2KG lighter than previous model

Full colour 5” TFT display instruments

All LED lighting including signature daytime running lights (DRL)

Ergonomically backlit switchcubes and 5 way joystick

Keyless Ignition

Heated Grips

CORE FEATURES

4 riding modes: Road, Rain, Off Road and Sport

Triumph Semi Active Suspension (TSAS)

Optimised cornering ABS

Optimised cornering traction control

Updated Cruise Control

Low ride height model available with bespoke suspension and seat set-up.

TIGER 1200 XRT

ALL THE FEATURES OF THE XR & XRX MODELS, PLUS:

NEW FEATURES

11KG lighter than previous model

Triumph Shift Assist (TSA)

LED adaptive corning lighting

Titanium and carbon fibre wrapped Arrow silencer

CORE FEATURES

5 riding modes: Road, Rain, Off-Road, Sport and Rider programmable

Hill hold control

Heated seats

Unique-in-class electrically adjustable touring screen

LED auxiliary lighting

Additional 3 x TFT styles

Features at a glance: THE ALL-NEW TIGER 1200 XC RANGE

TIGER 1200 XCX

NEW FEATURES

5KG lighter than previous model

Significantly upgraded 1215cc Triple engine

Lighter weight silencer

New ‘Off Road Pro’ riding mode

New stylish all-black spoked wheels

Full colour 5” TFT display instruments

All LED lighting including signature daytime running lights (DRL)

Ergonomically backlit switchcubes and 5 way joystick

Keyless Ignition

CORE FEATURES

5 riding modes: Off-Road Pro, Road, Rain, Off-Road and Sport

Updated Cruise Control

Triumph Semi Active Suspension (TSAS)

Premium Adjustable WP front and rear suspension

Brembo monobloc front brake calipers

Optimised cornering ABS

Optimised cornering traction control

Engine protection bars & radiator guard

Torque assist hydraulic clutch

Unique-in-class electrically adjustable screen

2 position Adjustable seat height

Centre Stand

On Board computer

12V & USB Power Sockets

Immobiliser

TIGER 1200 XCA

ALL THE FEATURES OF THE XCX MODEL, PLUS:

NEW FEATURES

10KG lighter than previous model

Triumph Shift Assist (TSA)

LED adaptive corning lighting

Titanium and carbon fibre wrapped Arrow silencer

CORE FEATURES

6 riding modes: Off-Road Pro, Road, Rain, Off-Road, Sport and Rider programmable

Hill hold control

Heated grips and seats

Unique-in-class electrically adjustable touring screen

LED auxiliary lighting

Billet machined footrests

Additional 3 x TFT styles

New 2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 Image Gallery