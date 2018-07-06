Ford EcoSport Recalled In India Over Faulty Front Lower Control Arm Weld Integrity

Select units of the EcoSport compact SUV may suffer from a faulty front lower control arm weld integrity and Ford India is taking quick steps to fix the issue.

Ford India has voluntarily recalled 4,379 EcoSport vehicles, made at the company’s Chennai plant between May 2017 and June 2017, for weld integrity of the front lower control arm. The recall announcement adds that the weld strength on some of these vehicles may be below Ford specifications, which in rare cases, can potentially affect steering control.

Besides the weld integrity of the front lower control arm, the Company is also writing to owners of 1,018 EcoSport vehicles, made between November 2017 and December 2017, to inspect their cars for driver and front passenger seat recliner locks.

The voluntary inspections are in line with the company’s commitment to deliver world-class quality vehicles to its customers. The 2017 EcoSport was launched in India with prices starting at INR 7.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).