MY19 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Launched In India

India Kawasaki has announced the launch of MY19 Ninja 650 in metallic flat spark black colour. With this launch, India Kawasaki now has three options in Ninja 650. Last year Ninja 650 was introduced in KRT edition and in blue colour edition, which were claimed to have been sold with a great success. MY19 Ninja 650 standard is available for INR 549,000 ex-showroom Delhi, while the prices of Ninja 650 KRT edition is INR 569,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). MY19 Kawasaki Ninja 650 is available in black and KRT edition and Ninja 650 in blue colour belongs to MY18.

The bookings of MY19 Ninja 650 are open and customers can visit their nearest dealership for booking.

Speaking on the new addition, Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motors, said that with this launch the Company continues a string of MY19 launches in India. In 650cc category, India Kawasaki Motors has four distinct motorcycles and Ninja 650 is one of them.

The motorcycle is equipped with features like ABS, Economical Riding Indicator, Assist and Slipper Clutch. Mechanical specifications continue to feature 649cc parallel twin, liquid-cooled engine tuned to deliver 68PS of power @ 8000rpm and 65.7Nm of torque @ 6500 rotations which comes mated to a six-speed transmission. The Kawasaki Ninja 650 is aimed to offer an upright riding position, low seat height and manageable power delivery.