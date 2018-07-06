Suzuki Burgman Street 125 Starts Arriving At Dealership Warehouse

The Suzuki Burgman Street 125, which is scheduled to be launched in India on July 19, 2018, has started arriving at dealerships. We stumbled upon new photographs of the upcoming scooter via WhatsApp which were clicked at a certain dealership warehouse. Bookings for the upcoming new Suzuki Burgman Street 125 commenced in June 2018. The upcoming scooter is expected to arrive in the INR 65,000-70,000 price bracket.

Check out a detailed walkaround video of the upcoming new Suzuki Burgman Street 125 below:

The new Burgman 125 will come equipped with an LED headlamp, a fully digital instrument console, disc brake at the front and drum brake at the rear, 12V charging port, telescopic forks at the front and a hydraulic unit at the rear, and alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tyres.

Mechanical specifications will include the same 124.3cc single cylinder, air-cooled engine that powers Suzuki Access 125. While Suzuki Motorcycle India remained tight-lipped about the performance numbers on the Burgman Street 125, the engine is likely to produce the same power output as it does on the Access 125 and thus we expect to see power output figure of 8.7 PS at 7000 rpm and 10.2 Nm of torque at 5000 rpm.

Once launched, the Suzuki Burgman Street 125 will compete against the likes of Honda Activa 125, Grazia 125, TVS NTORQ 125 and the Aprilia SR125 in the Indian market.