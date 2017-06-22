Ford EcoSport Facelift Caught Testing Again, Launch Likely Soon

Ford is due to launch the EcoSport facelift in India soon. In one of our previous reports, we told you about a dual-tone unit of the EcoSport that was spied testing, hinting that the model could be launched prior to the debut of the EcoSport facelift in India.

Now, a new set of spy images shared by Motoroids fan Sohil Sakaria reveal the upcoming EcoSport facelift test-mules in both, the base variant as well as the top-end variant, spotted in Chennai. As seen in the images, the test-mule featuring the black paintjob is the top end-model while the test-mule with the silver paintjob is the base variant.

Also read: Ford Silently Discontinues 2 More Variants Of The Endeavour

Factors that help differentiate between the base variant and the top-end variant of the EcoSport facelift are the wheels and the headlamp unit. While the base variant of the EcoSport Facelift receives steel wheels and a halogen headlamp unit, the top-end variant comes equipped with alloy wheels and a projector headlamp unit.

The upcoming Ford EcoSport facelift will receive a revised front fascia and rear profile, along with a few feature additions to interior. The U.S. spec EcoSport facelift receives an all new black theme and an eight inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It remains unknown whether the aforementioned features will be available with the India-spec model. Being a facelift model, Ford will continue to use the same engine options as offered on the outgoing model. Expect the EcoSport facelift to be launched in India by the festive season this year.