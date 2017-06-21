Ford Silently Discontinues 2 More Variants Of The Endeavour

Ford India has silently discontinued a few variants of the Endeavour SUV. The American automobile manufacturer now sells only three variants of the Endeavour from the previous count of five variants. Under the current variant options, the Endeavour will now be available only with an automatic transmission.

The company has discontinued the 2.2 4X4 MT trend variant and the 3.2 4X4 AT Trend variant, leaving just 3 variants in the line-up including the 2.2 4×2 AT Trend, 2.2 4×2 AT Titanium and the 3.2 4×4 AT Titanium variants. Last year, Ford had discontinued the 2.2 4X2 MT Trend variant.

Although Ford India has not officially revealed any reason behind the discontinuation of a few variants of the Endeavour, it is believed that the low response for the SUV is the reason behind the change in the variant line-up. The second revision in the variant list comes about a year after Ford India introduced the new Endeavour.

Following are the variant wise prices of the revised line-up of the Ford Endeavour:

Endeavour 2.2 4×2 AT Trend: INR 25.49 lakh

Endeavour 2.2 4×2 AT Titanium: INR 28.62 lakh

Endeavour 3.2 4×4 AT Titanium: INR 31.50 lakh