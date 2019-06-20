Ford Donates Two Cars To Neeva Foundation To Empower Women

Established in the year of 2016, Neeva Foundation’s initiative called TaxShe, a cab service designed exclusively for women and children currently is working in the city of Delhi and Bangalore. This firm employs trained women drivers from Neeva Foundation to offer transportation services exclusively for school children and women workers. Ford, leading American car brand has donated a brand new Figo hatchback and Aspire sedan to Neeva Foundation in their efforts to provide training and employment to women as drivers. The efforts from Ford fall in line with the company’s commitment to facilitate a safe and empowering environment for women at the workplace as well as society at large.

The vehicle handover ceremony took place at Ford’s Sanand Plant where Anil Patel (Site plant Manager) along with Kalyan Murugan (Plant Manager), Mehul Trivedi (NMP Chief Engineer) and S. Girish (Area Manager-Paint Shop) were present to hand over the vehicles. Present on the occasion from Neeva foundation, NGO associated with TaxShe were Sushil Shroff (COO TaxShe), Ms Aarti Singh (HOD Neeva Mobilization, Delhi NCR), Ms Monika (HOD Neeva Training, Delhi NCR).

Vandana Suri, Founder & Director, Neeva Foundation and TaxShe said, “We are committed to bringing safety for women and kids through a pool of professional women drivers, whether as chauffeurs, cabbies or trainers and proud to have Ford India support us in our efforts.” Mr Anurag Mehrotra, President & Managing Director, Ford India said, “At the heart of Ford’s commitment to India are people and communities. It is therefore immensely satisfying to contribute two of our world-class vehicles to Neeva Foundation for a cause that is sure to take people forward and make a positive impact on the society.”

Launched in a revamped avatar, both the Ford and the Aspire, share the same platform. Both the cars also use the same 1.2-litre, three-cylinder dragon series motor. This petrol engine is tuned to deliver 96 PS of peak power and maximum twist of 120 Nm. The 1.5-litre oil burner, on the other hand, is tuned to develop a respectable 100 PS of peak power and 215 Nm of twist. Below, you can find our in-depth video reviews of both these cars, do have a look.

