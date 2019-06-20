Jawa To Begin Deliveries Of The Dual Channel ABS Bikes By The End Of June

Jawa Motorcycles brought in two new motorcycles and a wave of nostalgia in the Indian market. An overwhelming response from the public lead to a rather long waiting period for the motorcycles. At the time of the launch, the company had no physical dealerships, but the brand has now more than a 100 present all over the country, delivering to the customers who have waited for a rather long time period. Initially launched only with a single channel ABS module and rear drum brake, Jawa added the option of a rear disc brake and dual-channel ABS quite soon after the launch. Deliveries of the safer bike will begin from the last week of June as confirmed by Classic Legends CEO, Anupam Thareja on Twitter.

Someone will call you. However the deliveries of dual will start towards last week and depending on you number you should get it. Hang in there mate — Anupam Thareja (@reach_anupam) June 19, 2019



Customers, who were waiting for the bike, were given an option to switch to the safer offering without having to break their number in line. Evidently, many customers decided to do so, but have not got any news on the delivery of their Jawa yet. One such customer, tired of asking the dealer, again and again, used the popular microblogging site to get some answers from Anupam.

Both the offerings, the Jawa and the Jawa 42 use the same engine. This liquid-cooled, DOHC, single cylinder, 293 cc engine is rated to produce 27 hp of maximum power and 28 Nm of maximum torque. Great effort was put in to mimic the sound the 2-stroke motors from the past produced. The power is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed transmission. Suspension duties are taken care of by conventional telescopic forks in the front and twin shock absorber at the rear. While a single channel ABS is offered as standard with both bikes, customers can pay a little extra to get a dual disc variant with dual channel ABS. Price of the Jawa 42 is INR 1.55 Lakh and that of the Jawa is INR 1.64 Lakh, whereas the dual disc variant of both these models attracts a premium of INR 8,000.