Bentley Opens Flagship Showrooms in Mumbai and Bengaluru, Setting a New Standard in India

Introduction
Bentley Motors officially strengthens its footprint in India with new showrooms in Mumbai and Bengaluru under Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited. Partnering with Infinity Cars and Kun Premium Cars, Bentley now brings a truly premium and personalised experience to India’s growing luxury car market.
Showroom Experience & Facilities
Bentley’s showrooms provide a premium experience:
- Locations: Mumbai – The Galleria, Trident Hotel; Bengaluru – Indraprastha Invictus
- Design: Modern, elegant, and intimate, reflecting Bentley’s global standards
- Service: Expert sales and aftersales teams for smooth, personalised support
- Customer Experience: Explore Bentley’s full range in a luxury, immersive setting
Bentley Line-up in India
The showrooms showcase Bentley’s iconic models:
- Bentayga & Bentayga Extended Wheelbase: Luxurious SUVs with superior comfort
- Flying Spur: Executive sedan that balances style and performance
- Continental GT & Continental GT Convertible: Grand touring excellence with modern tech
Each vehicle combines Bentley’s signature craftsmanship, advanced technology, and refined luxury, offering visitors a memorable experience.
Leadership Perspective
Richard Leopold, Regional Director, EMEA, Bentley Motors, said:
“India’s luxury car market is growing fast, making it ideal for Bentley. Our new showrooms bring the Bentley experience closer to customers and attract new enthusiasts. Together with SAVWIPL, we are strengthening our presence and welcoming more owners into the Bentley family.”
Abbey Thomas, Brand Director, Bentley India, added:
“Luxury at Bentley is about the experience. Our showrooms are warm, modern spaces that put customers at the center of a bespoke journey. Partnering with Infinity Cars and Kun Premium Cars, we aim to deliver elevated experiences and set new benchmarks in Mumbai and Bengaluru.”
Conclusion
With Mumbai and Bengaluru showrooms , Bentley India offers luxury, personalised service, and immersive experiences. These facilities set a new benchmark for premium automotive retail in India, making Bentley accessible to discerning customers while maintaining its global standards of excellence.