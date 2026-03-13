Maruti Suzuki Dzire crosses 3 million sales mark in India

A big moment has arrived for the Maruti Suzuki Dzire in India. The popular compact sedan has now crossed the 3 million sales mark in the country. That means more than 30 lakh units have found buyers since the car first arrived in 2008.
For a sedan in a market that now loves SUVs, this number is huge. The Dzire has stayed strong for years and continues to attract both family buyers and fleet owners.
The milestone comes at a time when the Dzire is already performing extremely well. In calendar year 2025, the car became the highest selling vehicle in India. The company sold 2,14,488 units during the year. It is also the highest selling sedan in the country with a very large customer base.
The story of the Dzire began in 2008. At that time it was sold as the Swift Dzire and measured over four metres in length. Over the years the model has changed a lot and today the fourth generation version is the most premium Dzire yet.
Key highlights of the new generation Dzire
- Over 30 lakh units sold in India
- Best selling car in India in 2025
- Highest selling sedan in the country
- Now in its fourth generation
The current Dzire comes with many modern features that were once seen only in bigger cars.
Feature highlights
- Electric sunroof
- 360 degree camera
- 9 inch SmartPlay Pro plus touchscreen
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Suzuki Connect with smartwatch support and Alexa skill
- LED lighting and alloy wheels
- Auto climate control and cruise control
Safety has also improved a lot. The Dzire now carries a strong five star safety rating from Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP.
Safety highlights
- Six airbags
- Electronic stability program with hill hold
- ABS with EBD and brake assist
- ISOFIX child seat mounts
- Many additional safety assists
Under the hood, the sedan now uses Maruti Suzuki’s new Z Series engine.
Engine details
- 1.2 litre three cylinder Z12 petrol engine
- Petrol manual fuel economy of 24.79 km per litre
- Factory fitted CNG option
- CNG fuel economy of 33.73 km per kg
Prices for the Dzire start from Rs 6.26 lakh ex-showroom for the LXi petrol manual and go up to Rs 9.31 lakh ex-showroom for the ZXi Plus AMT.
Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, thanked customers for their support and said the fourth generation Dzire has helped bring fresh interest back to the sedan segment, especially among young buyers.
Final note
Reaching 30 lakh sales is not easy for any car. The Dzire has done it by staying practical, efficient and easy to own. Even after so many years on the road, it continues to be one of the most trusted sedans in India.