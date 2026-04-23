Maruti Suzuki hits record production of 23.4 lakh units in FY26

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has reached its highest ever production in FY26. The company has built 23.4 lakh vehicles in one year, which is the biggest number it has ever achieved.
With this, Maruti Suzuki has also become the only passenger vehicle manufacturer in India to cross this level of output in a single year. It also stands out globally within Suzuki Motor Corporation’s network as the only facility to reach this production scale.
Strong models driving production
Some models played a big role in this record year.
- Dzire
- Swift
- Baleno
- Ertiga
- Fronx
Each of these crossed more than 2 lakh units during the year.
These models kept demand strong in both cities and smaller towns, helping maintain steady production throughout the year.
Plants and manufacturing setup
Maruti Suzuki now runs four big plants in India.
- Gurugram
- Manesar
- Kharkhoda
- Hansalpur
Together, they can produce around 24 lakh units every year.
A new plant is also planned in Gujarat.
- Fifth plant at Khoraj Industrial Estate
- Expected capacity of 10 lakh units
- Will support future expansion
This clearly shows the company is preparing for even higher output in the coming years.
Export and future plan
The company is also focusing on exports, using India as a major production base for global markets, with a long-term target of around 40 lakh units per year planned capacity.
This shows a strong push for growth in coming years.
What helped this record
The company mentions some key reasons behind this achievement.
- Strong supplier network
- Dealer and employee support
- Stable policy environment
- Growing customer demand
- Better market confidence
Even small changes in rules like GST support helped improve sales timing and demand in the market.