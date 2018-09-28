After Conquering India, Where Is the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Headed?

The Sri Lankan market is where the most powerful 160 cc motorcycle, the Apache RTR 160 4V is going. TVS Motor Company launched the bike in Sri Lanka at a price of LKR 379,900 (ex-showroom, Colombo), with three colour options – Racing Red, Knight Black and Metallic Blue. The bike uses a 159.7 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve, oil-cooled engine which makes 16 hp and 14.8 Nm of torque and is mated to a five-speed transmission. Other highlights of the bike are a fully digital speedometer, a forwardly biased stance, a chiselled body with an aggressive headlamp and sharp tail and chequered flag decals which pay homage to the company’s racing history.

The Sri Lankan market will only get the carburettor variant of the bike and a front disc brake will be available as standard. The bike also gets the company’s patented Double-cradle Split Synchro Stiff Frame Design, which improves handling and offers better stability both on the track and on the road. The rear mono-shock suspension has also been tuned with inputs from experienced racers of the TVS Racing team. The bike has a top speed of 113 kmph and accelerates from 0-60 kmph in 4.73 seconds.

Also Read: TVS Launches New Metallic Red Color for NTORQ 125 & Crosses 1 Lakh Sales Mark Within Six Months

Commenting on the launch, Mr Ravi Liyanage, Chief Executive Officer, TVS Lanka, said, “We are excited about the launch of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V in Sri Lanka as it joins TVS Motor Company’s promising product portfolio. TVS Apache is a much-loved brand in Sri Lanka because of its 36 years of racing heritage and therefore establishes a strong connect with the youth. I am confident that the new generation motorcycle will be an instant hit among bike enthusiast for its styling and performance.” Its great to see TVS expanding its range to foreign markets, recently we also reported their plans to launch bikes in Mexico, we wish TVS the best for their new endeavours. Below you will find an image gallery of the Apache RTR 160 4V.