EXCLUSIVE! Toyota CH-R Spotted Testing- What’s Cooking?

It seems like Toyota India is toying with the idea of bringing in their global portfolio to India. After all, Toyota is selling the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Vitara Brezza as the Glanza and Urban Cruiser respectively. If Toyota launches the CH-R here, it will give Indians a good taste of their global line up which is something that we’ve been missing out a lot on. Spotted testing without any camouflage, we get to see the CH-R being tested.

Toyota CH-R: What is it?

The CH-R acronym stands for Compact High Rider or Cross Hatch Run-about. Based on Toyota’s TNGA Toyota New Global Architecture platform, the CH-R is a compact crossover.

Dimensions and looks

Its dimensions of 4390x1795x1555mm indicate that it goes up against the Hyundai Kona in international markets. It features a radical styling with details such as bulging wheel arches, a coupe-like roofline and the funky boomerang taillights. The overall design is so radical that you would be shocked to know that it’s from the Toyota stable!

Interior Features

The interiors have many trendy bits as well. It features soft-touch surfaces with piano black inserts. The dashboard is tilted towards the driver. The interior features a touchscreen infotainment system compatible with android auto and apple carplay. It also gets a 9 speaker JBL system. Other features include dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry with push-button start, auto headlights, auto wipers, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, 4.2inch multi-info display, electrically folding and heated mirrors.

Safety equipment

The CH-R is loaded with safety equipment such as front and rear parking sensors, park assist, rear parking camera, 5 airbags, hill start assist, TPMS and VSC. The CH-R comes loaded with a ton of driver assistance features like blind-spot monitor, adaptive cruise control, pre-collision assist, lane departure warning and rear cross-traffic alert.

Engine options

The CH-R comes with two engine options. The base engine is a naturally aspirated 1.8-litre petrol engine mated to an electric motor. This hybrid motor churns out 122hp and 163nm of torque. The other engine is a naturally aspirated 2-litre engine. This hybrid engine produces 185hp and 202nm of torque. Both the engines come mated to a CVT transmission.

