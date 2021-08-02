Jaguar India Opens Bookings For The F-Type R-Dynamic Black Edition

The Jaguar F-type is one of the best sounding sportscars ever thanks to its marvelous supercharged V8 engine. Launched in 2013, the British sportscar goes up against the likes of Porsche 911 and Mercedes Benz AMG GT. The F-Type received an extensive facelift in 2019 and it came with updated powertrains. Jaguar India has now opened bookings for the R-Dynamic Black edition which adds some additional features over the standard F-Type.

What’s new?

The exterior gets a black pack which adds black accents around. You also get 20 inch five split-spoke wheels with gloss black finish. You get an option of three metallic paints which are Santorini Black, Eiger Grey or Firenze Red. The interior is a driver focused 1+1 cabin with details such as a monogram stitch pattern on the door trims. The slimline performance seats get 12 way adjustment and are draped in Windsor leather. The seats get a choice of Ebony with Light Oyster contrast stitching or Mars with flame red stitch. The F-TYPE R-Dynamic Black is available on 5.0 I supercharged V8 engine that delivers a power of 433hp and a torque of 580 Nm.

It comes mated to an 8 speed torque converter automatic transmission and gets an option of rear wheel drive or all wheel drive setup. Regarding the F-Type R Dynamic Black bookings, Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “With the introduction of F-TYPE R-Dynamic Black, the perfectly proportioned and extraordinarily beautiful F-TYPE is now more distinctive than ever, giving genuine sports car enthusiasts more reasons to indulge and rejoice.”.

Jaguar India range

The Jaguar India range consists of the entry level luxury sedan XE starting at ₹46.4 lakhs, mid-size luxury sedan XF starting at ₹ 55.67 Lakh and the updated F Pace SUV starting at ₹69.99 lakhs. Jaguar recently launched the all-electric I-Pace at ₹1.05 crores. The I-Pace is available in 3 trim levels in India – the S, SE and the HSE. The entry-level S trim retails for INR 1.06 crore, the SE trim will require you to write Jaguar a cheque of INR 1.08 crore while the top-spec HSE trim sets you back by INR 1.12 crore. Finally, the F-Type range starts at ₹ 97.97 Lakhs.