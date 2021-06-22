Paul Walker’s Iconic Toyota Supra Auctioned For INR 4.07 Crore!

We had recently reported that the iconic Toyota Supra driven by Paul Walker’s character Brian O’Conner in the first two movies of the fast and furious franchise was up for grabs at the Barret-Jackson marketplace. The 1994 ‘stunt 1’ Supra has been sold for a record-breaking $550,000 ( Rs 4 crores approx.). The winner of the auction also gets an authenticity certificate with comprehensive documentation.

More details

The car which was originally built by Eddie Paul in California for the franchise was again used for the second franchise with a different paint job. Since then, the car retained its original orange paint and aftermarket parts to be put up for auction.

This JDM icon needs no introduction and this very car is one of the reasons why the JDM culture gained popularity around the world. The car features a candy orange pearl paintjob from a Lamborghini Diablo and Nuclear gladiator graphics on both the sides.

It also featured a Bomex bodykit, TRD styled hood, APR aluminium rear wing and 19 inch Dazz motorsport Racing Hart M5 rims.

The interior is black and it features many aftermarket modifications such as aftermarket gauges, steering wheel, blue seats and a headunit. The car is powered by the legendary and bulletproof 3.0 litre 2JZ-GTE turbocharged 6-cylinder engine mated to a 4-speed automatic gearbox. The example here is the “stunt 1” car which was used for multiple interior and exterior shots during the filming of the franchise’s first and second instalment. There were a total of 8 Supras which were used for the filming of the movie and one of these examples were sold in 2015 which featured a naturally aspirated engine with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The fast and furious franchise is all set to release its 9th instalment soon however we are not sure about its release in India due to the current pandemic situation. The reason for the insane sell price could also be because of its connection with Paul Walker who sadly passed away in 2013. Sure the car might seem overpriced for what it is but one cannot deny the important role that it played in the car scene bringing the enthusiasts together for the love of the JDM culture.