MG One Marks The Debut Of MG’s ‘SIGMA’ Architecture And New Design Philosophy

MG has released some more info and pictures of its ‘One’ 5-seater SUV that will go on sale globally by the end of this year. MG previously revealed that the One is going to be offered in two appearances namely Fashionable and Sporty. The MG One marks the debut of the brand’s new architecture and design language. There’s one thing for sure, if MG goes ahead to spawn some more vehicles based on the same platform and design language, we are in for a visual treat!

New architecture

The company has dubbed its new architecture as ‘SIGMA’, and this new architecture can compress the mechanical space of the automobile to the minimum, and develop an interior space efficiency of up to 70%. SIGMA also helps balance the exterior shape and interior space from the beginning, making the interior space layout more in line with ergonomics.

According to the company, SIGMA is a fusion of machinery and intelligence, which transcends the differences between horsepower and the ability of the software. Based on the concept of new-age intelligence, the SIGMA architecture has expanded the limit of automotive platforms.

Through the flexible combination of more than 100 kinds of modules, the architecture design can create a variety of body types such as hatch & notch, sports car, off-roader, SUV, etc., to meet the user’s diversified needs.

Looks

The SUV gets a sharp swept-back headlamp cluster with LED DRLs and LED Projector Lamps. The aggressive design continues to the side as well with a “leopard jump” shoulder line, blacked-out roof and A, B and C-pillars and a sloping coupe-like floating roof. The SUV has large wheel arches housing large sporty looking alloys and is wrapped with rubber cladding. The tail section has a sporty integrated spoiler and smart-looking LED tail lamps and a high mounted stop lamp. It also sports underbody cladding with integrated twin exhausts. The MG One measures 4,579 mm in length, 1609 mm in height and 1,866 mm in width. Its wheelbase stands at 2,670 mm.

Expected powertrain

MG One is likely to be equipped with a 4-cylinder 1.5L turbo petrol motor which is expected to dish out 178 bhp of max power. Peak torque output is expected to be in the range of 250-260 Nm.

Transmission options should mostly include a 6-speed MT and a dual-clutch automatic gearbox. While there is no confirmation as of now, a plug-in hybrid variant could also be introduced by MG in the future.