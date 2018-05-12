Aston Martin DB11 AMR Is The New Flagship Model Of DB11 Range

Aston Martin has added a new dimension of race-inspired dynamism and performance to the DB11 family, with the introduction of the new DB11 AMR. The new flagship of the DB11 range, the new DB11 AMR was launched at the opening of the new Nürburgring-based AMR Performance Centre.

The DB11 AMR is claimed to offer greater power, increased performance, enhanced driving dynamics and a more characterful exhaust note, together with a suite of exterior and interior enhancements.

At the heart of the DB11 AMR is Aston Martin’s twin-turbocharged 5.2-litre V12. Now developing 630bhp, this gives the DB11 AMR an additional 30bhp compared with the outgoing DB11 V12, and 127bhp more than the V8-engined DB11. Torque remains unchanged at 700Nm. A 0-62mph time of 3.7sec is an improvement of 0.2sec over the outgoing model while a top speed of 208mph makes the DB11 AMR one of the world’s swiftest GT cars and the fastest model in Aston Martin’s current series production range.

The handling of DB11 AMR is claimed to have been refined by Aston Martin’s skilled dynamics team, led by Chief Engineer Matt Becker. Their work has delivered a greater sense of connection without harming the supple ride. Similarly, a new shift calibration for the transmission and a slightly more vocal exhaust note ensures the DB11 AMR expresses its character more explicitly when Sport mode is engaged.

Visually the DB11 AMR is distinguished by a co-ordinated palette of exposed carbon fibre and gloss black detailing that unites the exterior and interior treatment. On the outside all brightwork has been given a monochrome treatment: dark headlight surrounds and smoked tail lamps complimented by dark front grille and tailpipes; gloss black roof, roof strake plus side sills and splitter offering a subtle contrast with the exposed weave of the carbon fibre hood blades and side strakes.

The dark theme continues inside, with monotone leather and alcantara upholstery and a bold contrasting central lime stripe, while DB11 AMR is treated to a leather sports steering wheel as standard.

In addition to the extensive choice of standard colour and trim options, the DB11 AMR is available in three Designer Specifications, plus an exclusive AMR Signature Edition, which carries a Stirling Green and lime livery. With extensive carbon fibre detailing on the exterior, the inside is equally striking, with Dark Knight leather and Lime detailing, plus Satin Dark Chrome switchgear and Satin Carbon Fibre trim. Strictly limited to 100 units worldwide, the AMR Signature Edition is priced at £201,995 (INR 1.84 crore).

Aston Martin’s accessories team have also provided a full suite of options for those looking to add further race-inspired styling to their DB11. These include a carbon-fibre engine cover, exhaust tips and a deployable spoiler that add further detail to the model’s exterior, while a new carbon-fibre sports steering wheel and paddeshifts bring that same AMR ethos within the cabin. For those heading off for weekend, expertly tailored luggage sets are available to match the car’s specification.

The Aston Martin DB11 AMR is available from £174,995 (INR 1.59 crore) in the UK, $241,000 (INR 1.62 crore) in the US and €218,595 (INR 1.76 crore) in Germany, with first customer deliveries in Q2 2018.

Converted prices are for comparison purpose only. India prices may vary

Check out more images of the Aston Martin DB11 AMR: