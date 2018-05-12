Honda 2Wheelers India Expands Reach With New Zonal Office In Andhra Pradesh

In its bid to expand its reach in the key two-wheeler demand state of Andhra Pradesh, Honda 2Wheelers India inaugurated its new Zonal office in Vijayawada. The new Zonal Office in Vijayawada inaugurated is Honda’s 15th Zonal office in India, and its 4th in the South region after Chennai, Coimbatore and Hyderabad.

Meeting the demand in Andhra Pradesh, Honda is now the Most trusted brand in entire south region including all states of Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. This is where the new zonal office at Vijayawada comes as Honda’s next strategic step towards consolidation of leadership in the key state of Andhra Pradesh and entire Southern region.

With the new zonal office, Honda will serve its valued customers with more speed while enhancing customer engagement & experience with the brand in Andhra Pradesh. The Zonal Office also comes equipped with a state of art Honda service training center. Here, Honda’s skilled technical manpower will give technical & new product trainings to all network staff in local language.

Noteworthy that entering FY’2018-19 with a bang, Honda has already broken records to become the new Most Preferred Brand in Andhra Pradesh. Honda’s two-wheeler sales in Andhra Pradesh grew by a phenomenal 30% from 24,612 units last year to 32,000 units in April’18, which is the highest ever single month sales of Honda 2Wheelers India in Andhra Pradesh.