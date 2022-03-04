Exclusive: Hyundai Cars To Get ADAS And Other Next Gen Safety And Connectivity Technologies

India’s second-largest selling car brand, and largest auto exporter Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has never disappointed us with their products. Be it hatchbacks, sedans or the overly popular SUVs, Hyundai has always set a benchmark in terms of the features and tech it offers with each one of their offerings. Hyundai cars have always been ahead in terms of smart technologies, and connected tech, however, according to one of our sources among Hyundai’s vendors, the Korean carmaker is gearing up to introduce hi-tech ADAS and new-gen smart connected tech in its cars very soon.

A little birdie among Hyundai’s vendors told us that Hyundai is planning to bring next-gen intelligent safety technology in their future offerings. The good news is that they will offer these new features starting this year itself and we could see Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in the upcoming cars, especially in the SUV line-up. These features could include, though are not limited to speed assist, auto emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and lane departure warning. The upcoming 2022 Creta facelift could very well bring ADAS features, as the model revealed for the Indonesian market has these features. Moreover, the Hyundai Venue is also due for an update and if they launch it with ADAS, it will become the first sub-four-metre SUV to have autonomous features.

Sources also tell us that HMIL will enhance the safety further on its product lineup by standardising safety features such as six airbags, ESC with VSM and ISOFIX child seat anchors on all variants in their SUVs like the Creta and Alcazar. Does this also hint at an updated Alcazar? Only time will tell.

It is good to see that HMIL is taking steps to maintain its leadership position when it comes to modern tech and the most up-to-date features on its cars. This would enable the brand to maintain the aspirational value it has commanded over its mainstream peers over the years. It is pretty evident that safety is one of the major aspects the Indian car buyer looks at and the enhancements in the safety department planned by Hyundai are very welcome.

While we are sure that all these features and enhancements are coming for sure this year, which models and segments will be equipped with them is not clear yet. We are keeping a keen eye on the developments on this subject and will update you as soon as we get our next bit of information. Stay tuned, and watch this space out for further exciting updates!