Tata Altroz DCA To Add More Features To The Lineup?

With the premium hatchback segment heating up, every carmaker is updating its products to stay relevant in the market. Take for instance Tata who is finally giving the automatic transmission to the Altroz. With the launch set to happen in mid-March, bookings for the Altroz DCA are already underway for ₹21,000. Now, Tata has teased the Altroz DCA which could some with new features. The exteriors could feature new LED DRLs and the interiors might also feature a bigger touchscreen infotainment system.

What to expect

The Altroz DCA comes with a wet-clutch transmission. This is a smart move considering that dry-clutch DCTs tend to heat up in Indian conditions which results in a failure. Other than the new Opera Blue color, the Altroz DCA will be available in Downtown Red, Arcade Grey, Avenue White, and Harbour Blue color. In terms of variants, the Altroz DCA will be available in the top 3 variants. These variants are XT, XZ, and XZ+. Furthermore, the Dark edition of the Altroz will get the DCA transmission as well.

The dual-clutch automatic transmission will be mated to the 1.2-liter 3-cylinder naturally aspirated Revotron petrol engine. It produces 85 hp and 113 nm of torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual as standard. Notably, the turbocharged 1.2-liter petrol engine will miss out on the DCA gearbox. Expect the DCA to carry a healthy premium over the manual variants.

Tata Altroz: a quick recap

The Altroz really stands out when it comes to design. With its striking face and aggressive lines, the Altroz has oodles of road presence. It has a lot of unique design elements as well such as the piano black ORVMs and the piano black boot lid. All in all, the Altroz is a looker and one of the most good-looking hatchbacks in the market today.

It is quite feature-loaded as well with selectable driving modes, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone compatibility, cruise control, and automatic climate control. The Altroz is quite spacious as well and the rear seats have more than enough legroom and shoulder room. The generous 345 liters of boot space is right up there among the best in its segment.