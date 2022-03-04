Hyundai India Launches The #DriveWithin Campaign

Hyundai India has the launched #TheDriveWithin campaign to celebrate the spirit of sports and showcase the inspiring real-life stories of 4 Indian Women Cricketers, namely, Smriti Mandhana, Taniyaa Bhatia, Shafali Verma, and Jemimah Rodrigues. Hyundai aims to celebrate the expression of Women Power and inspire budding women athletes across India. #TheDriveWithin campaign will capture real events and stories from the lives of four Indian Women Cricketers that have had a significant and strong contribution to Indian Cricket.

Official statement

Commenting on the campaign launch, Mr. Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), said, “Hyundai has shared immense synergies with the Spirit of Sports. Athletes across the globe are driven by passion and commitment, while also undergoing years of grueling training that enables them to become top performers at the world stage. At Hyundai, we too share this Spirit; developing products and solutions that are built with passion and commitment. #TheDriveWithin campaign is yet another initiative by Hyundai to inspire athletes with true stories of Indian Women Cricketers, showcasing their grit and determination to succeed.”

Hyundai India: Upcoming launches

It is no secret that Hyundai is preparing to launch the facelifted Venue in India this year. The updated Venue is set to bring many design and interior changes. To make things more exciting, Hyundai will be giving its compact SUV the N-Line treatment along with the facelift. As it is an N-line, it is expected that it will get red bits on the bumper (both front and rear) which adds a certain character to the car.

There are other places too where the venue will get red bits such as front brake caliper, roof rails, etc. Other noticeable changes in the exterior are the new Hyundai’s ‘Parametric’ grille and dual exhaust tips which are tuned to define its N-line character. It will also get a new set of 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels which will be different from the standard variant. In the Interior, it is expected that the car will get N-line badges. It will also get a new steering wheel.

Talking about the powertrain; it will be available in a 1.0L three-cylinder Turbo-Petrol engine that produces 120HP which will be mated with 7-speed DCT AT and 6-speed iMT gearbox. One can expect Hyundai to tweak its steering and suspension like the i20 N-Line to make it more fun to drive. We don’t know yet if the Venue N-Line will make it to our shores. However, one cannot rule out the possibility since the i20 N-Line is already on sale here.