Hyundai Is Set To Give Its Venue Facelift The N-Line Treatment!

It is no secret that Hyundai is preparing to launch the facelifted Venue in India this year. The updated Venue is set to bring many design and interior changes. To make things more exciting, Hyundai will be giving its compact SUV the N-Line treatment along with the facelift. The 2022 Hyundai Venue N-line was spotted testing in South Korea. Let us take a look at it:

What’s new?

As it is an N-line, it is expected that it will get red bits on the bumper (both front and rear) which adds a certain character to the car. There are other places too where the venue will get red bits such as front brake caliper, roof rails, etc. Other noticeable changes in the exterior are the new Hyundai’s ‘Parametric’ grille and dual exhaust tips which are tuned to define its N-line character. It will also get a new set of 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels which will be different from the standard variant. In the Interior, it is expected that the car will get N-line badges in the interior.

It will also get a new steering wheel. Talking about the powertrain; it will be available in a 1.0L three-cylinder Turbo-Petrol engine that produces 120HP which will be mated with 7-speed DCT AT and 6-speed iMT gearbox. One can expect Hyundai to tweak its steering and suspension like the i20 N-Line to make it more fun to drive. We don’t know yet if the Venue N-Line will make it to our shores. However, one cannot rule out the possibility since the i20 N-Line is already on sale here.

Hyundai Venue Facelift: what to expect

The new spy shot clearly showcases the tailgates along with rear bumpers and redesigned tail lamps. The angular tail lamp design is similar to the one on Hyundai Creta which will be connected to a thin LED strip. There is also a set of new reflectors on both the ends of the rear bumper. Moving to the side, the Venue facelift comes with new 16-inch alloy wheels. Other details include dual exhaust tips which indicate the turbocharged petrol engine under the hood.

The Venue comes with three engines and four transmission options. The naturally aspirated 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine churns out 83ps and 114 nm of torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The 1.5-liter diesel churns out 100ps and 250nm of torque mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The turbocharged 1.0 liter 3 cylinder petrol engine produces 120ps and 172 nm of torque. It gets an option of a 6-speed manual, 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, and a 6-speed iMT.

Source