Entire Range Of Vespa And Aprilia Scooters Updated With ABS And CBS

Since the beginning of this month, all new two-wheelers on sale in India will have to meet a new safety regulation. This requires examples with an engine capacity that’s less than 125cc to come equipped with CBS (Combined Braking System). Models powered by an engine capacity above 125cc will need to come fitted with ABS. Some manufacturers like Piaggio India, across their range of Vespa & Aprilia scooters, had started offering ABS & CBS technology since the start of 2019, ahead of the ruling by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on safety norm.

Now, Piaggio India has successfully implemented the Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) and the Combined Braking System (CBS) on all products. As part of an introductory offer, Piaggio India is providing a lucrative offer on the ABS range of Vespa and Aprilia two-wheelers from April onwards. Under this offer, customers can enjoy PayTM benefits worth INR 6000. The two Italian brands offer scooters which present a step up in style and performance, compared to the majority of practicality-oriented offerings in the Indian scooter space. Where the Aprilias focus on performance and handling, the Vespa is all about classic Italian style and individuality.

Commenting on the introduction of new upgraded Vespa and Aprilia, Mr. Diego Graffi, Managing Director and CEO, Piaggio India said, “As a global brand, we are committed to the safety of our customers and delighted to comply with the changing safety norms from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. This move will improve the overall safety and riding standards of the two-wheeler industry. For us, our product portfolio was already ABS compliant last year, but we are launching them across the country now to fit the general demand.”

Also Read: Here Is the Vespa Rivalling Scooter from UM, to Be Launched by August 2019

Mr Ashish Yakhmi, Head of Two-wheeler business added, “Our brands, Vespa & Aprilia have always stood for technological advancements, aligning our strategy of pursuing global innovations. Road safety is an important criteria for us hence, we are happy to offer India’s first scooter with ABS & CBS technology for the best riding experience & performance. This makes our products not only stylish and sporty but also equipped with the latest safety system to provide a unique riding experiences.”