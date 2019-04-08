TVS Offers Four New Models in the Bangladesh Market

TVS Motor Company has recently announced 4 new exciting models for the Bangladeshi market. Associated with TVS Auto Bangladesh, their distribution partner in that country, TVS will now sell 4 more models in the market. This would include the Apache RTR 160 4V single disc, 125cc motorcycle TVS Max 125, TVS Metro special edition and TVS XL100 Heavy Duty ‘i-Touch Start’. These four products cater to different sets of audiences and vary vastly from each other. At one end, we have a premium motorcycle while there is a utility vehicle at one end. Read ahead to know more about these offerings.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Single Disc

This motorcycle uses a carburettor fed, 159.7 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve, oil-cooled engine. This motor is tuned to produce 16.5 PS @8000 rpm and 14.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm. The motorcycle comes in colour selection of RR Red, Racing Blue & Racing Black.

TVS Max 125

This commuter bike comes with a peppy carburettor fed, 123.53 cc, 4-stroke engine. This translates to a power figure of 8.1 kW @ 8000 rpm and a torque of 10.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm. The motorcycle also comes with telescopic front and series spring rear suspension. This bike is offered in Black Red and Black Blue shade options.

TVS Metro Special Edition

The motorcycle comes with a 4-stroke DURALIFE engine with maximum power of 5.5kw@7500 rpm and maximum torque of 7.5 PS @ 7500 rpm. It will be launched in KS Mag and ES Mag variants known as KLS and ELS respectively. This motorcycle also gets attractive graphics, longer seat and 3D Chrome logo. This bike too, is offered in Black Red and Black Blue colour options.

TVS XL100 Heavy Duty

Equipped with the innovative i-Touch Start, electric starter technology, the XL100 uses a 99.7cc four-stroke engine with maximum power 3.20 kW @ 6000rpm and maximum torque 6.5 Nm @ 3500rpm. This vehicle comes in a colour selection of Black, Blue, Red and Purple.

At the launch, R. Dilip, Senior Vice President – International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are delighted to launch four diverse products in Bangladesh, which is one of our key export markets. Each product will cater to the growing mobility needs of the country by addressing performance, durability and comfort. This is in line with our endeavour to provide superior mobility experience to our customers.”

Also Read: Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team’s Abdul Wahid Takes P1 in Stage 3 of Merzouga Rally

Ekram Hussain, MD – TVS Auto Bangladesh, said, “We are happy to expand the TVS Motor Company product portfolio with the launch of four new products. The offerings have been designed to suit the requirements of the Bangladesh market with the value proposition of performance, fuel efficiency, durability and convenience which ensures good performance across any type of terrain. We are confident that our launches will meet with success in the country.”