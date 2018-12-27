Aprilia SR 150 And Vespa 150 With ABS Launched

A few days ago, pictures of the ABS equipped Aprilia SR 150 and the Vespa 150 were encircling the internet. After calling a few dealerships in and around Mumbai, we now have confirmation that Piaggio and Aprilia have officially launched ABS versions of their 150cc scooters. On the other hand, their 125cc models now come fitted with CBS (combi-brake system). This now brings about an extra safety addition to these vehicles.

The 150cc scooters have been equipped with single-channel ABS and that has made their prices to go up slightly. Here’s how much the Vespa models will cost you now. The Vespa’s VXL variant has been priced at Rs. 98,300, while the SXL variant has been priced between Rs. 1.02-1.04 lakh, depending upon the colour scheme. The top of the line Elegant model has been priced at Rs. 1.08 lakh. Aprilia’s SR 150s, on the other hand, start at Rs 80,850 for the standard ABS-equipped model. The other models of the SR 150 have been priced between Rs. 82,500-88,250. The addition of ABS has resulted in an increase of up to Rs 10,000 on some of the 150cc models (all prices are on-road Mumbai).

The Vespa 150 uses a 150 cc motor which pumps out 11.4 hp and 11.5 Nm whereas the Aprilia SR 150 uses a 154 cc engine which is good for 10.06 PS and 10.9 Nm of peak torque. These scooters get a 220 mm disc brake in the front and 140mm drum brake at the rear. The updated models get new 14 inch MRF tyres at the front. Mechanically, there are no other changes that have been made to the vehicle. Even the colour scheme remains the same.

The 125cc scooters now get CBS (Combined Braking System). The price hike in the CBS range is marginal in comparison to that of the ABS equipped models. The Aprilia SR 125 CBS has now been priced at Rs. 69,000 compared to the INR 66,000 earlier. Similarly, the Vespa 125cc models are now priced between INR. 88,000 – INR 93,500 for the top of the line variant, an increase of roughly Rs 3,000. This move is in line with the upcoming rule of having all the bikes and scooters above 125 cc to come fitted with ABS.