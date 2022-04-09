End Of An Era: Volkswagen Polo Production Set To End Soon

The premium hatchback segment is surely going to miss an important player a few weeks from now. Volkswagen will be discontinuing its Polo hatchback 12 years after production. The first Polo rolled off Volkswagen’s Chakan plant back in 2009 and it made its debut at the 2010 Indian Auto Expo. Volkswagen hasn’t commented regarding the replacement of the Polo but chances are slim considering that Volkswagen is currently focusing on the Taigun SUV and the upcoming Virtus sedan.

Volkswagen Polo: a brief recap

Volkswagen has launched the Legend edition of the Polo to mark the end of its production. The Polo Legend edition is priced at ₹10.25 lakh and it is limited to 700 units. The Polo Legend edition is based on the top-spec GT TSI variant. It gets a few additions to the exterior such as the ‘Legend’ badging on the fender and boot. The side gets new black decals and the roof gets black treatment as well.

Lastly, the boot gets a black garnish as well. The interiors are unchanged and it gets the same dashboard layout which is outdated according to the latest standards. The equipment list includes Digital Infotainment System with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, steering-mounted controls, Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM and electrically folding mirrors. Safety features include Hill-start Assist, traction control, ABS, dual airbags, vehicle stability control system, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

The Polo GT TSI comes powered by a 1.0-liter 3-cylinder TSI engine which produces 107bhp and 175Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. The 0-100 km/h acceleration of Polo GT TSI is 9.66 seconds. Over the past 12 years, the Polo has seen multiple powertrain options. Before the BS6 era, the Polo was offered with 1.5-liter diesel engine as well. The most popular engine-trasnmission combo which was loved by many in the Polo was the 1.2 TSI mated to the 7-speed DSG.

Dubbed as the Polo GT, this variant was a hit among enthusiasts. Though the cramped rear seats were a drawback for the Polo, the hatchback would more than make up for it thanks to its timeless design, solid build, competent powertrains and great handling.