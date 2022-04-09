Delhi Govt Announces Subsidies For Buyers Of E-Cycles

In a bid to make EVs more popular, the government of Delhi has announced that it will provide a subsidy of INR 5,500 each for the first 10,000 buyers of e-cycles. The first 1,000 buyers of passenger e-cycles will also be given an additional subsidy of ₹2000. Delhi is the first city in the country to offer this subsidy.

Official statement

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Atulya Mittal, Founder of Nexzu Mobility said, “It is encouraging to see the seamless initiatives being pursued by the Delhi State Govt. to promote the agenda of sustainable mobility by easing the adoption of e-cycles and expanding the sphere of subsidies extended to corporates, apart from individuals. The initiative will go well towards reducing the carbon footprint and push the usage of e-cycles among businesses like e-commerce, delivery services, aggregators, etc. The announcement will further pave the way for all other States to follow as electric cycles are the most affordable form of EVs and clean mobility while also enabling upward economic mobility.”

E-cycles In India

One of the more prominent and upcoming brands in the e-cycle space is Nexzu. The brand focuses on developing 100% ‘Made in India’ EV mobility with its manufacturing units based in Pune while seeking suppliers based in the country who can produce and supply export quality products at competitive prices and short lead times. The Bazinga e-cycle is priced at ₹49,445 whereas the Bazinga Cargo e-cycle is priced at ₹51,525.

Transforming the EV experience for customers, an in-house designed and developed unisex e-cycle, the Bazinga comes with an extended range of 100km with a single detachable Li-ion battery. It also boasts a solid and sturdy designed new cargo carriage with a 15 kg load capacity. The e-cycle is ergonomically designed for effortless hop-in and hop-out for riders, while the excellent aesthetics with digitally designed decals give it a new feel and look.

Nexzu also offers the Roadlark e-cycle that returns 100 km mileage and achieves a top speed of 25 km/hr. The Roadlark is equipped with 2 powerful batteries; a 5.2AH and a detachable 8.7AH. A BLDC 250w 36v motor gives life to the EV while Dual Disc brakes with EABS. In a bid to make the adoption of these fitness-focused e-cycles more seamless, an EMI alternative with Zest Money and easy payment options are also available for customers.