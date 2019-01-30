VIDEO: Ducati Panigale V4 Speciale Goes Into ‘Max Attack’ Mode Around The TT Course

The Isle of Man TT is ‘THE’ most spectacular and dangerous road racing event there is on Earth. For the demigods who decide to take on the course’s challenge by riding at 300 kph+ on everyday roads, inches away from all sorts of hazards, every year, the mountain course takes its victims and garlands those who triumph. While most race-spec monsters which challenge the clock around this course are tweaked, some new-gen Superbikes are so extreme, they’re almost at level with those, even in stock form. One such machine is the Ducati Panigale V4 Speciale – A limited edition 226 HP monster which tips the scales at 173 kilos (dry) only!

Built around the tagline – “No Room For Compromise”, the Ducati Panigale V4 Speciale sits at the pinnacle of the bike maker’s street-legal portfolio. Wearing exclusive livery, the Speciale has been fitted with a performance titanium racing exhaust by Akrapovic, which releases all of the motor’s 226 monsters. Various components are finished in carbon and aluminium and only 1,500 examples will ever be made. The kit list also includes an Alcantara seat, fully adjustable Ohlins electronic suspension at both ends – NIX-30 USD forks up front and aTTX36 unit at the rear. You get a bunch of electronic aids, as well as an EVO quick-shifter, wheelie control, traction control and the list, goes on.

Ducati is also now keen to introduce its customers in India to the racing experience and has announced the Ducati India One-Make Race Cup for 2019. The race will be held alongside the season finale of the Volkswagen Ameo Cup 2019 in October 2019 at the Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida. The event will have one qualifying race on the 5th of October, followed by the race on 6th October. Ducati India will open entries for the Panigale and SuperSport owners for the inaugural season of 2019. More details on the eligibility and the entry forms are available at the Ducati India website.