Ducati to Train Mechanics and Technicians at Their New Facility in Thailand

Apart from having a great sales team and state of the art showroom, in a country like India, manufacturers also need to provide a brilliant after sales service to lure passengers into buying their new bikes. Ducati, a premier Italian bike maker which is known worldwide has set up a state of the art facility in Rayong, Thailand. This facility aims to train more than 230 technical experts from all around the Asia Pacific region within the next year. Operations have already started and groups of Ducati personnel from Thailand, India, China, Korea etc. are scheduled to be experiencing this state-state-of-the-art facility in the next weeks.

The Ducati APAC Training Center, which was awarded Board of Investment privileges, covers more than 200sqm and, thanks to its modular layout, can host multiple training sessions simultaneously. In addition, thanks to the availability of augmented reality technology, training-engines and training-workshops, in 2019 more than 230 technicians and 100 dealers’ employees will be enabled to provide Ducati customers with a 360-degree experience all over the region.

Dominique Cheraki (Ducati Asia Markets Director) commented, “The best training program in the world is worthless without the will to execute it properly, consistently, and with intensity. With our new Training centre, we have now state-of-the-art facilities that will enable us to deliver strong brand and technical training to all personnel from the whole Asia-Pacific Ducati network.”

Alberto Strada (Ducati Motor Thailand Managing Director) also commented, “With this brand-new facility, Ducati Motor Thailand becomes even further the Ducati hub for the Asia-Pacific region. Founded in 2010 as a production plant for the ASEAN community, the Thai facility has been hosting the Sales, Marketing and After Sales departments since 2011 and now we have the pleasure to add the Ducati Asia Pacific Training Center as an additional milestone to develop and reinforce the Ducati brand throughout the entire region”

“Ducati keeps raising the bar in terms of sophistication on its products and it is fundamental for us to ensure that our network is always technically prepared and updated to provide the best service possible to our customers. On the other hand, we can’t forget about our collectors’ motorcycles and that is why we also have 14 training engines that we use to train our network on every Ducati model produced since 1980 until now” stated Luca Stasi, Ducati APAC After Sales Director.