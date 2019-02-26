Ducati Announces DRE Racetrack Training Program For India

Ducati is one of the first brands which comes to mind when you think about fast, track-ready, and sinfully good looking motorcycles. With track days gaining more and more traction in the country, despite the ridiculously low amount of race tracks we have, Ducati has a special announcement for track day enthusiasts. The Italian brand shall now be offering certified instructors to help individuals lap the circuit quicker and improve their skills.

This training will be conducted under the DRE Racetrack training program, where Mr Gurvinder Singh and Mr Anand Dharmaraj will be helping and training people for the same. Both these gentlemen underwent training in Thailand under Dario Marchetti, Technical Director and Instructor Manager for DRE and Alessandro Valia, Official Ducati tester and DRE Instructor.

Mr Guruvinder Singh from Redline Racing is a multiple time JK Tyre Superbike Championship winner and last year he became the first rider in India to win the Championship on a stock Panigale V4 while riding for the Ducati India team. He commented, “Ducati is currently the only premium luxury brand in India that is seriously working to develop racing in India. Last year, I won the JK Tyre Superbike Championship on a Panigale V4 and now that I’ve become a Ducati certified instructor, it’s a dream come true and I can’t wait to start riding with the Ducatisti and further build their skills in India.”

Mr Guruvider Singh

Mr Anand Dharmaraj, the ex-chief trainer for Bengaluru based Indimotard TWO track school, has thousands of kilometres on the racetrack under his belt, commented, “My relationship with Ducati has been long-standing. After being a certified Riding Instructor in 2018, and recently leading the DRE Off Road Days programme in Bengaluru a couple of weeks ago, the Racetrack certification is extremely special and I look forward to hosting the first DRE Racetrack training session in India soon.”

Mr Anand Dharmaraj

Speaking on the occasion, Sergi Canovas, Managing Director for Ducati India, said “Ducati stands for style, sophistication and performance and nothing justifies our brand values more than seeing a Ducati rider unleashing his bike’s capabilities on the racetrack. It gives us immense pleasure to announce the start of the DRE Racetrack programme, and becoming one of the first luxury motorcycle brands in India to do so. We’re committed towards providing the best adrenaline pumping experiences for our Ducatisti and after announcing the Ducati Race Cup, Ducati India is working hard to develop this sport in India.”