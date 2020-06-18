Ducati Superleggera V4 Enters Limited Production Of 500 Units

The first Superleggera V4 has come off the Borgo Panigale production line. Why is it such a remarkable occasion? Because the land where Ducatis are made has been battling the pandemic furiously and now that things are stable after a very long and troublesome time, they are all set to go all guns blazing. Superleggera in Italian means ‘super-light’ and Italian automobile manufacturers have been using this moniker for a long time now. Usually, they develop limited-edition ‘Superleggera’ versions of their flagship vehicles which tend to bamboozle the automotive industry.

Ducati too has utilised the same moniker. The Panigale 1299 Superleggera teleported us to the dreamland of motorcycles where they are extremely powerful, extremely lightweight and well, extreme in their approach in every aspect related to motorcycles. Then they unleashed the Superleggera V4, just when we thought that the V4 is the best superbike money can buy.

How many units are available?

The exclusivity of the materials and technical solutions adopted on the Superleggera V4 are also reflected in the maximum number of motorcycles envisaged: 500 numbered units accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. The progressive numbering of the motorcycles (XXX/500), coinciding with the chassis number, is shown on the steering head, and on the ignition key. The first of the lucky owners of this fantastic bike has been invited to Borgo Panigale for a delivery ceremony and, in the next few days, he will personally meet Claudio Domenicali, Ducati CEO, to receive his Superleggera V4 001/500.

Ducati made jaws drop when they first unveiled the Panigale V4 and later on, as expected from a manufacturer like Ducati, they unveiled the Superleggera V4. If there’s one defining trait of a Superleggera, it has to be the extensive use of high-priced, lightweight carbon fibre. And with the Superleggera V4, Ducati has gone completely mad because barring the powertrain, suspension, and bits like lighting and tyres, it is carved entirely out of carbon fibre! It uses a carbon fibre bodywork, frame, swingarm and wheels. Even the rest of the motorcycle has lightweight titanium parts.

More details

Winglets have become quite a rage now! After making their debut on MotoGP bikes, they are trickling down to their road-going versions. Superleggera V4 also draws inspiration from Ducati’s MotoGP race bike with its double winglets. The acquired downforce is much needed as is the array of electronics to keep the front-end down and the rear wheel in check. That’s because the 998cc V4 motor makes more power now. In standard trim, it makes 224PS but with the Akrapovic titanium racing exhaust kit, that shoots up to 234PS! The racing kit also drops weight from a scant 159kg to a featherlight 152.2kg. Think explosive performance in a motorcycle that weighs as much as your 200cc motorcycle!

Apart from the Akrapovic titanium exhaust, the racing kit also includes open clutch cover in carbon fibre; swingarm cover in carbon fibre with titanium “slider”; headlamp and light replacement kit; license plate holder removal kit; side stand removal kit; mirror replacement aluminium caps from billet; Ducati Data Analyzer + GPS (DDA + GPS); racing fuel cap, brake lever protection, motorcycle cover; front and rear stand and battery charger.

The bike will be delivered inside a wooden crate, specially made to transport this “made in Borgo Panigale” masterpiece. Finally, all customers will receive a sculptural reproduction of the Superleggera V4 in 1:10 scale, modelled in futuristic aerodynamic shapes. A real collector’s item personalized with your motorbike number.