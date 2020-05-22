Ducati Unleashes Racing Accessories To Make The Panigale V4 Even More Track-Focused

The Ducati Panigale V4 is an explosive performer which is backed by a comprehensive electronics package. The latter allows even an amateur to experience performance which was reserved only for racers until now. Even in its base trim, it is considered to be one of the best superbikes available in the market today and to make this gorgeous missile even faster than before, Ducati has released a racing accessory package for the Panigale V4.

What does the package include?

Contained within the extensive Ducati Performance catalogue, the accessory package was designed by the Ducati Design Centre and created in collaboration with important companies in the sector. Inside, there are accessories designed to ensure maximum performance, lighten the weight and enhance the typically racing look of the Panigale V4. On the Ducati.com website, there is also the “Configurator” section, a tool that offers all Ducatisti the opportunity to customize their motorbike, selecting accessories and special parts.

The Racing accessories package for the Panigale V4 offers complete exhaust system, lower and upper racing fairings, oversized headlight fairing, swingarm cover, carbon protection for generator cover, mirror hole covers, license plate holder removal set, frame cover set, carbon chain guard, brake lever protection, brake lever protection adapter, side stickers for the tank.

Here’s the detailed breakdown of all the accessories:

Complete titanium exhaust system

It is developed by Ducati Corse technicians based on the exhaust mounted on the Panigale V4 R bikes ridden by Chaz Davies and Scott Redding in the World Superbike Championship. Each part of this system is made from a special titanium alloy ensuring not only considerably lower weight but also great resistance to the high temperatures that can be reached. The exhaust system significantly improves the already high weight/power ratio of the Panigale V4.

Upper and lower racing fairing kit

Set of fairings, headlight fairing and headlight covers, made of high-quality unpainted plastic material that guarantees strength and stability. To be mounted in combination with the complete exhaust system or Akrapovič silencers for track use, to complete the Panigale racing look.

Oversized headlight fairing

This exclusive accessory derived directly from the one used in the SBK world championship, is the result of the collaboration with Ducati Corse. Made of high-quality transparent plastic material, increased both in height and length, to significantly improve aerodynamic protection starting from low speeds and achieve maximum performance on the track.

Carbon and titanium swingarm cover

It combines the lightness of carbon fibre with the resistance of titanium to offer effective protection in the event of a slip.

Carbon frame cover

An exclusive accessory made of carbon fiber, created to ensure maximum protection of the frame from accidental scratches and give the bike an even more aggressive look.

Carbon chain guard

The iconic Ducati design is combined with the strength and lightness of carbon fibre in an essential racing accessory, which is mandatory on some tracks and for some championships.

Brake lever protection

An accessory that was developed to improve rider safety, preventing accidental front brake activation. Equipped with a left counterweight to ensure maximum stability, the high quality anodising maintains its original appearance over time.

Anti-slip side stickers for the tank

Protections made with high definition rubber (HDR) technology featuring superior grip. The exclusive design of the hexagons increases the grip with the rider’s suit, thus ensuring excellent stability. Also on offer are carbon protection for generator cover, Mirror hole covers, Number plate holder removal set, and a brake lever protection adapter set.