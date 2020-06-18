Vestige Introduces Engine Oil Additive Which Reduces Emissions And Improves Fuel Economy

Vestige Marketing Pvt. Ltd., one of India’s direct selling companies that provide hygiene, health and wellness products, has launched a new portfolio of automotive products with the launch of Mach Drive Nano Energiser.

Mach Drive is an engine oil additive that is supposed to enhance the longevity of the engine, reduce engine drag, friction and noise. It uses a unique and revolutionary technology, which contains 20 Nanometer Platinum Coated Zirconium powder emulsified in mineral oil.

How Does It Work?

The platinum ceramic coating helps protect the engine, bring down fuel consumption by up to 15 % and reduce harmful emission by up to 70%. This is ideal for engine restoration and protection. Vestige says that Mach Drive NanoEnergizer is compatible with petrol, diesel and CNG engines and for two/three and four-wheelers. It is a revolutionary technology, which promises to improve the engine efficiency for the next 30,000-40,000 kms. These nanoparticles create a tough and smooth layer on all parts within the engine, resulting in a smoother, quieter engine that delivers more power and better mileage.

Speaking on this launch, Gautam Bali, MD, Vestige Marketing Pvt Ltd said, “Our strength is our health and wellness portfolio. With this new product launch, we have embarked upon a journey to make a contribution to saving the environment. The lockdown brought the pollution levels significantly down. We must do our best to protect the environment and our new product, MACH-DRIVE NanoEnergizer is Vestige’s initiative towards that. The revolutionary product can cut vehicle emissions down by 70%.”

As per data, approximately 1.4 crore two-wheelers and 44 lakh cars are sold every year. The company claims that approximately 20% of carbon dioxide emissions could be reduced with the use of Mach Drive Nano Energizer. The company further added that MACH DRIVE NanoEnergizer’s single time coating lasts up to 30,000-40,000 kms and keeps the engine almost as good as new. This technology helps in saving at least 15% fuel.

Cars in India have to go through a lot. Most of the cars are driven through congested traffic in India on a regular basis which leads to mechanical failure of the engine quite often. The heating of an engine is very common in everyday use which leads to loss of efficiency of the engine. In such cases, products like these help in keeping the engine in shape and as efficient as possible so that optimum output can be generated from the engine.