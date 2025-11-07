Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak Launched in India – Price, Specs & All You Need to Know!

Ducati has finally launched the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak in India, priced at ₹36.16 lakh (ex-showroom), with deliveries already underway. This one sits right at the top of the Multistrada family and feels more like a road-sport bike than a heavy adventure machine. It’s lighter, sharper, and tuned for speed and control on proper tarmac.
It retains the same 1,158cc V4 Granturismo engine, produces 168 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 123.8 Nm at 9,000 rpm. The motor is powerful, smooth and able to take long rides without much ado. It is Euro 5+ compliant, E20 fuel friendly and long service intervals – oil change after 15,000 km and valve check after 60,000 km. Ducati riders will surely appreciate that.
It also receives some new tweaks – a Race riding mode, improved quickshifter response and the throttle also feels sharper when you switch to High Power mode. The rear cylinder deactivation is now works at low speeds, which helps keep heat in check in city traffic. That means as soon as twist the throttle,the cylinders wake up instantly.
The chassis is crafted out of lightweight aluminium and Ducati has slightly changed the geometry of the chassis – the rake, the trail and the wheelbase – to ensure that the steering is faster whilst maintaining the stability. The pivot point is raised at the back by 1mm and this assists in minimizing squat during acceleration. The Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 suspension is identical to that of Ducati superbikes. It has automatic damping, hard when you ride hard, soft when you cruise.
Braking is handled by Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers on 330 mm front discs, with a 280 mm rear disc. Tyres are Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV, sized 120/70 at the front and 190/55 at the rear. They sit on 17-inch forged wheels that are lighter and help the bike feel more agile.
There is also a long list of electronic aids: a six-axis IMU works with Ducati’s Vehicle Observer (DVO) to monitor traction, wheelies, cornering ABS, and slide control. The bike also comes with radar-based tech — Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, and Forward Collision Warning. These features make it easier and safer for long highway runs where traffic can be unpredictable.
You get a 6.5-inch TFT display with an updated interface that’s easier to read, which also lets you adjust suspension, power modes, and rider settings. Riding modes include Race, Sport, Touring, Urban, and Wet — so there’s something for every type of ride.
The riding position is now sportier too. The handlebars are lower and narrower, and the footpegs are higher and placed further back. This gives better control and more clearance while cornering. It also comes with carbon-fibre panels, an Akrapovič titanium silencer, and all the high-end features Ducati is known for — cornering lights, keyless start, quickshifter, engine brake control, and Ducati Power Launch. You can even connect your phone or record your rides on the screen.
In short, the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is made for riders who want sportbike performance with touring comfort. It’s fast, packed with tech, and designed for long, exciting rides on open roads — all with that pure Ducati character.