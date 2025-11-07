Honda CB1000GT Revealed at EICMA 2025 – The Perfect Sport Tourer India Has Been Waiting For!

Honda has showcased CB1000GT at the EICMA 2025 in Milan. As the name implies, it’s built to go far, fast, and in comfort. This new sport tourer brings together the strength of a naked liter-class machine with the easy-going nature of a long-distance bike.
First off, the CB1000GT looks sharp and muscular. The front cowl and the shrouds give it that road-focused design, with a bit of elegance, too. It has that traditional Honda balance of power and refinement. You can tell it’s meant to cover long distances without tiring the rider.
Powering this beast is the same 1,000cc inline-four engine that sits in the CB1000 Hornet. Honda has tuned it differently for this bike, though. The focus here is on smooth and steady power for touring. It now makes around 149.7hp at 11,000rpm and 102Nm of torque at 8,750rpm. The engine feels a little softer in the top end but stronger in the mid-range, which is perfect for long rides.
The gearbox has also been revised. Ratios are revised in such a way that the bike is relaxed in highways, but still gets lively when you twist the throttle. It’s also equipped with a bi-directional quickshifter, which makes gear changes light and fast.
Underneath, it’s a steel diamond frame borrowed from the Hornet, but Honda has redesigned the subframe and swingarm.That was necessary to make room for luggage and a passenger, without sacrificing stability. The seat height is 825mm, and the ground clearance is 133mm. It weighs 229kg with all fluids, which is about right for its class.
It gets the Showa EERA electronic suspension, which uses a six-axis IMU to automatically adjust damping. It reads road conditions and rider inputs continuously to maintain balance. You also get four riding modes like Standard, Rain, Sport, and Tour, plus a User mode if you want to fine-tune your setup.
There are dual 310mm front discs with Nissin radial calipers, and a rear disc of 240mm for braking. Cornering ABS is standard. Tyres are 17-inch units, 120/70 front and 180/55 rear.
The feature list is long too. It has a 5-inch TFT display, Honda RoadSync, cruise control, heated grips, and knuckle guards. It even comes with removable panniers and a centre stand, so so you’re ready to tour right out of the showroom.
According to Honda, the CB1000GT is meant to provide the comfort of a grand tourer but keeps the sporty DNA of the Hornet alive. It looks modern, yet typically Honda-clean, solid, and purposeful.
The bike will be offered with official accessories such as top boxes, panniers, tall windscreens and comfort seats to make the rides longer.
Honda is expected to launch the CB1000GT in India by early 2026, competing with the likes of Kawasaki Versys 1000 and BMW S 1000 XR.
In short, the CB1000GT seems to be a machine built for those riders who want power, comfort, and a bit of Honda reliability rolled into one. It’s not flashy, but it feels like a bike that can do it all: ride fast, go far, and look good doing it.