Ducati Hypermotard V2 & V2 SP Unveiled at EICMA 2025 — Lighter, Sharper, and Wilder Than Ever

At the 2025 EICMA show in Milan, Ducati has showcased the all-new Hypermotard V2 and its sportier twin, the V2 SP. These bikes mark the next chapter in Ducati’s long-running supermoto story that began two decades ago.
The new Hypermotard V2 gets a completely fresh design, a lighter body, and a new 890cc V2 engine. It churns out close to 120 bhp and 94 Nm of torque along with a six-speed gearbox. This replaces the older L-twin motor, which actually makes a bit more power while shedding a few kilos. The standard V2 weighs 180 kg while the SP goes all the way down to 177 kg.
You can spot the difference at first glance. The design is sharper, the stance is more aggressive, and the detailing feels tighter. The wide handlebar, slim body, and raised tail hint towards its supermoto roots. Ducati has worked to make the bike look muscular yet compact.
Underneath the new look sits an aluminium monocoque frame, using the engine as a stressed member. It helps keep weight down and stiffness up. The suspension setup includes fully adjustable Kayaba forks and a Kayaba monoshock at the rear. The SP version gets the same treatment but swaps them for Ohlins units –48mm NIX 30 forks and an STX46 rear shock.
Braking is handled by dual 320mm front discs with Brembo calipers giving strong stopping power. The bike runs on Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres – the SP gets the more grippy Corsa versions.
The cockpit features a 5-inch TFT display with joystick-style switchgear. The electronics package is full-size too – cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, launch control, engine brake control, and even a pit-lane limiter. And of course, as you’d expect, Ducati’s Quickshift 2.0 comes standard.
The SP version adds forged aluminium wheels, a carbon-fibre front fender, and a lightweight lithium battery, among other upgrades. That’s how it sheds off those extra 3 kilos. What you get is a bike that feels so much lighter on its feet, very much more precise on the track.
Seat height is 880mm, and Ducati claims ergonomics have been slightly revised to further improve comfort and control on twisty roads. For such a focused supermoto, the V2 actually remains pretty usable for street rides.
As of now, Ducati hasn’t confirmed India plans, but the model is expected to come sometime next year. Price-wise, it will most likely sit above the outgoing Hypermotard 950 due to the additional tech and upgraded components.
The new Hypermotard V2 and V2 SP celebrate 20 years of Ducati’s wildest machine – lighter, sharper, and built for pure fun. It’s a reminder that while electric bikes may be the future, there’s still nothing quite like a Ducati that wants to lift its front wheel at every corner.