Kia Seltos Crosses 6 Lakh Sales Milestone in India

Reaching a big number always means more than just sales. For Kia India, crossing 6 lakh Seltos units sold since 2019 reflects how strongly Indian buyers have connected with the SUV. From first-time buyers to families upgrading from smaller cars, the Seltos has become a familiar and trusted name on Indian roads, valued for its mix of style, features and everyday practicality.
The milestone comes at the right time. On January 1, 2026, Kia launched the new generation Seltos, paving the way for the next phase of growth for the brand in the country.
Since launch, the Seltos has distinguished itself for having features that felt premium for its segment. Buyers clearly responded to that approach. Around 29 percent of customers opted for higher variants, indicating a strong demand for advanced safety systems, digital screens and connected features.
Engine and gearbox selection has also played a major role. The Seltos has three 1.5-litre engines
- Petrol with 115 hp
- Diesel with 116 hp
- Turbo petrol with 160 hp
Transmission options include manual, automatic, CVT, iMT and DCT, which allows buyers flexibility based on driving needs.
The 2026 model takes things to the next level. Based on the new K3 platform that makes it now the longest SUV in its class.
Key dimensions
- Length 4,460 mm
- Width 1,830 mm
- Wheelbase 2,690 mm
Safety and technology receive a definite upgrade. Level 2 ADAS has also been included in the package, as has a large digital cockpit with a triple-screen layout on higher trims. Cabin materials, sound insulation and general comfort have also been enhanced.
The Seltos is a big part of the bigger story of Kia India. The brand has dispatched close to 1.5 million vehicles from its Anantapur plant. Kia now sells 9 models in India, supports almost 5 lakh connected cars and has 819 touchpoints across 370 cities.
With the new generation Seltos, Kia is not merely celebrating a figure. It is reinforcing the importance of the SUV in one of the most competitive segments in India.