Ducati India Commences Bookings Of The Panigale V2 Ahead Of Launch

After a stagnant couple of months because of the pandemic, things are gaining pace again in the automotive industry. Ducati will soon play its part with the Panigale V2. Ducati India is all set to unleash the red devil onto the Indian streets soon as today, it announced the opening of bookings for its first BS6 motorcycle, the Panigale V2 in India. The Panigale V2 is an all-new motorcycle from the ground up and will become the entry model into the revered Panigale superbike family.

More details

To cater to the soaring demand of BS6 Ducati motorcycles, Ducati India is accepting bookings for the all-new Panigale V2 for an initial amount of INR 100,000. Customers can book their Panigale V2 at their nearest Ducati dealerships till the current stocks last. The deliveries for the Panigale V2 will begin soon after the launch and it will be available on display across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, and Chennai.

Test rides for the new Panigale V2 will also begin shortly after the launch, under the ‘Ducati Cares’ program which ensures the practice of all safety measures to tackle the current COVID-19 situation. Mr. Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “The Panigale V2 has been the most awaited bike since EICMA and we eagerly waited to bring this ultimate superbike as our first BS6 motorcycle for the Indian motorcycle enthusiast. The new Panigale V2 is a beefy yet compact bike with clear-cut lines that convey power without compromising on the classic Ducati superbike flair. Considering the overwhelming inquiries for the launch of the Panigale V2, we are confident the bike will do well in the market by offering an unmatched Ducati riding experience to enthusiasts who’re looking to step into the world of riding on the racetrack and also to more experienced riders.”

The Panigale V2: A brief summary

The upcoming supersport bike offering from the Italian motorcycle major replaces the 959 Panigale from the company’s portfolio as the brand’s entry-level supersport motorcycle which is currently priced at Rs 15.30 lakh(ex-showroom, India). As the name suggests, the motorcycle gets a new Euro 5 (equivalent to BS6 emission norms in India) compliant V-twin engine with more displacement than the 959 Panigale. The motorcycle also undergoes changes to give it a refreshed look. In terms of styling, it is pretty evident that it draws heavy inspiration from its bigger sibling, the Panigale V4. The front fairing, single-sided swingarm are all inspired by the bigger Panigale.

Also read: Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Edition Might Turn Into Reality In 2021

The Ducati Panigale V2 draws its power from a 955 cc Super-quaddro L-twin engine which makes 155 bhp at 10,750 rpm and has a peak torque output of 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm. Couple it with a light-weight of just 153 kg and you have an explosive performer between your thighs. It even borrows the same electronics suite and includes a reworked traction control system which is claimed to be better than the one which came with Panigale 959. The comprehensive electronics package includes MU-assisted traction control, called the Ducati Traction Control EVO 2, wheelie control, and cornering ABS.