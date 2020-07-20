Upcoming Tata Motors SUVs And Cars Which Will Take The Market By Storm

After putting on a great show at the Auto Expo which went by, Tata Motors was ready to unleash its flagship, the Gravitas SUV in the following months. However, the carmaker wasn’t immune from the effects of the pandemic, which has put a spanner in all of the world’s plans.

With things improving now, Tata Motors will be introducing these products in the coming months, with the launch phase continuing in 2021. Here are five upcoming products from the manufacturer which we think will further elevate the carmaker’s popularity among its fans.

Tata Hexa BS6

The Tata Hexa was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 in a ‘Safari Edition’ guise and although we aren’t sure if the same will be introduced, an updated version with a BS6-compliant 2.2-litre diesel engine should be launched this year, as confirmed by the manufacturer. The one on display at the Expo was equipped with a manual gearbox and a 4×4 system, which could be retained. However, our guess is that an automatic gearbox could be on offer too.

With this re-introduction, the Hexa will continue to present itself as a seriously comfortable, yet, capable 6-seater and will be up against the likes of the Hector Plus. Once the Gravitas is introduced, Tata Motors will then offer two choices if someone is in the market for an outdoorsy vehicle with 3 rows of seating.

Tata Gravitas

Tata Motors’ flagship is essentially an extended Harrier with an additional row of seating. Expected to be launched in the coming weeks, the Gravitas will get the same 2.0-litre diesel engine like its 5-seater version, with the option of an automatic or a manual gearbox.

Expect bits like the panoramic sunroof and everything else to be on offer too. The Gravitas will take on the likes of the 7-seater Creta, Hector Plus and everything else which will debut in that space with 3 rows of seating.

Tata HBX

Another show-stealer at the Expo, the Tata HBX will be positioned under the Nexon in the maker’s portfolio. It will be introduced in FY21 as a good-looking alternative to the likes of the KUV100 and others. It will most likely be powered by the 1.2-litre petrol engine which currently does duty under the hood of the Tiago, Tigor, etc.

With its design as the major draw, the HBX will bring a breath of fresh air to this entry-level, micro SUV space, what with its miniature Harrier appearance. On the inside too, the HBX will most-likely be better equipped than the competition. It will also be Tata Motors’ second vehicle on the ALFA platform after the Altroz.

Tata Blackbird

A brand new SUV which will sit under the Harrier and above the Nexon in the carmaker’s portfolio is said to be in the works. The Blackbird project started life as codename H4 “(the Harrier was called H5), underpinned by the same Omega platform as the flagship. However, for reasons related to cost, the manufacturer is said to have decided to stretch the ‘ALFA’ platform (upon which the Altroz is based), which will now form the base for this vehicle.

Sierra concept image used for representation

In terms of styling, expect this all-new Tata, penned by Mr Bose and his team, to glow with the same visual brilliance which is beamed by the new Nexon, the Harrier and the upcoming HBX micro SUV. For firepower, this new SUV will most probably make use of the maker’s 1.5-litre turbo diesel and 1.2-litre turbo petrol engines. Although these very motors power the Nexon, for this new SUV, Tata Motors could extract a few more horses to bring the numbers at par with the competition. If everything goes as per plan, expect test mules to be caught on camera in 2021.

Tata Altroz EV

Among all the aforementioned vehicles, the Altroz EV has the potential to be the biggest gamechanger as it could present itself as a sensibly-priced, battery-powered alternative to conventional vehicles. The current situation with China could delay things a bit, but by the time things fix themselves, the charging infrastructure in the country would have grown and EVs will make more sense to the buyer than they make now.

The Altroz EV is targeting a full-charge range of between 250 – 300 kilometres. If the maker manages to achieve that and makes the battery fast-charging capable, the Altroz EV could build a strong case for itself as an efficient, non-polluting and well-priced city car.

In addition to all the above, Tata Motors is also said to be working on an MPV to rival the likes of the Ertiga and a premium sedan which will take on things like the Honda City. Details about these developments are scarce. However, we’ll keep you updated the moment a bird begins to sing. Stay tuned!