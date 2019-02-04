Kinetic Motoroyale Expands to Bengaluru, Dealership Count goes up to 5

Offering bikes from various countries and brands, the Kinetic Motoroyale brand expands its presence to the city of the Bengaluru in the southern part of India. Opened in the at Lavelle Road region, this new showroom marks the brand’s fifth showroom across the country. Currently, Motoroyale has branches in the cities of Thane-Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Cochin. Looking for the right dealership applicants, Motoroyale plans to open another six in the coming twelve months in cities like Pune, Indore, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kolkata and some other important markets.

Ajinkya Firodia, Managing Director, Motoroyale said, “We are delighted to be able to partner with Mr KJ Ravindra of Avant Garde Motorrz as our exclusive dealer in Bengaluru. Bengaluru is a huge and growing market for superbikes and we are delighted to offer to the bike enthusiast a complete range of products from across the globe all under one roof. They can count on us for an extraordinary buying and ownership experience since we will provide sales, service and spare parts at all dealerships around the country for the five international brands that we have tied up with. We at Motoroyale are avid bikers ourselves and have made sure to inculcate all the features that we value into this showroom, which means that the entire buying and ownership experience will be customer-centric and one of a kind.

Motoroyale currently offers a total a variety of bikes from 5 different brands. The bikes on offer, with their prices are mentioned below

Hyosung GT 250R – INR 3.39 Lakh

Hyosung Aquila 650 – INR 5.55 Lakh

FB Mondial HPS 300 – INR 3.37 Lakh

SWM SuperDual T – INR 6.80 Lakh onwards

Norton Dominator – INR 23.70 Lakh

Norton Commando – INR 20.99 Lakh

MV Agusta Brutale RR – INR 18.99 Lakh

With such an interesting line up on offer, Motoroyale is offering a multi-brand store, which all caters to a wide range of customers. Mr K.J. Ravindra added, “Kinetic is one of the pioneers in two-wheelers of the country and we are truly honoured that they have chosen to partner with us on this journey. Bengaluru is an extremely dynamic market and we are proud to offer exotic and never seen before motorcycles to the market. We will ensure that we can meet the evolving customer needs with these products and the support of our skilled staff, who will offer world-class sales and service at our showroom.”