Custom Rumble Is Back To Find The Best Customised Ducati Scambler

The Ducati Scrambler is the Italian bike maker’s take on simple, yet, joy-filled motorcycling. Available in many variants and with multiple engine options, the Scrambler is also a great canvas for those who like things customised. Realising the same, Ducati honours those who spend time and a lot of elbow grease, chasing individuality and to celebrate custom culture, The Custom Rumble, a two-yearly competition for the best customised Ducati Scrambler, is back. The second edition, which culminated in the final prizegiving at World Ducati Week 2018, involved 132 international participants competing in the Dealer, Customer, Customizer and Rookie Rumble categories.

With the aim of providing even more freedom for personal reinterpretations, for this third edition, the categories are increased and updated, there are in fact 4 categories dedicated to the Ducati Scrambler 800 and Sixty2 and one specifically for the Ducati Scrambler 1100. The 5 concepts to take as a starting point for creating the custom motorcycle are:

Rocker: Bikes inspired by the culture of the legendary café racers which, in the 1960s, started off an authentic revolution in the world of motorcycles

Cut-down: Bikes in bobber style where all elements that are not strictly necessary are eliminated, for a really essential look

All-Terrain: Enduro-style Scramblers, perfect for any terrain and equipped with elements inspired by off-road riding

Outsider: Conceived for those who don’t want the restrictions of a particular category but prefer to give free rein to their creativity

Bully: A special category dedicated to the Ducati Scrambler 1100, with no restrictions as to the type of bike or style

Registrations are already open and will close on 30 December 2019. The participating customised bikes must be ready and uploaded to the dedicated section on the Scramblerducati.com website by 30 January 2020. Visitors to the website will vote for their favourite motorcycle online by 15 March 2020, and these votes will determine the winning bike which will be rewarded in May 2020 at a dedicated event with a jury of carefully selected experts. Participants in the Custom Rumble competition can share images and contents of their work-in-progress on their own Instagram and Facebook profiles with the #customrumble hashtag so as to be shared on the official Scrambler Ducati and Custom Rumble pages.