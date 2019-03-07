Delhi Gets Its First Automated Driving Test Centre

A driving test used to be a joke in our country until now. Still is. But Delhi is setting an example for other parts of the country. The city’s first fully-automated driving test centre was inaugurated at the regional transport office in Mayur Vihar Phase I. Simultaneously, three more ADTCs started operating in the city at Vishwas Nagar, Sarai Kale Khan and Shakur Basti. These ADTCs are set up and maintained as a CSR initiative by Maruti Suzuki India Limited as part of its agreement with the Department of Transport, NCT of Delhi.

With these new high-technology ADTCs, the Delhi government aims to make issuance of a driving license, comprehensive, convenient, and more efficient with minimal human intervention. The fully automated driving test facilities use access control along with biometric, RFID recognition system. Access Control will permit entry of applicants only at the pre-assigned time slots, thus making it efficient and convenient. The new ADTCs are equipped with scientifically designed test tracks. The use of advanced technology including multiple high definition cameras help to evaluate applicants against 20 essential driving skills, in-line with Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR).

The scientifically designed tracks at ADTCs, include tracks for testing reverse parallel parking, up-gradient, Forward-8, Reverse-S, Traffic Junction, H-Track for four-wheelers. A track to test overtaking skills has also been introduced for the first time. This infrastructure developed jointly with the Department of Transport, Delhi Government, ensures that applicants are tested for skills that are actually required as per CMVR. A special exit passage on each track is made so that applicants who fail mid-way can easily exit without disturbing other applicants and thus save time.

For a two-wheeler license, the applicants have to drive around a serpentine track, to showcase their manoeuvring skills. They will also be tested for emergency braking skills and skills to ride on a straight ramp, both introduced for the first time. Maruti Suzuki will set up similar ADTCs at 8 other locations across the city. These locations are Lado Sarai, Raja Garden, Hari Nagar, Burari, Loni, Rohini, Jharoda Kalan and Dwarka. The Department of Transport, Delhi Government will continue to conduct the tests and issue driving licenses to qualifying applicants at all Centres. Maruti Suzuki has invested over Rs. 20 Cr to set up these facilities. While the Department of Transport, Delhi will operate the facility immediately, Maruti Suzuki will maintain it for the next 3 years.