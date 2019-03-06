2019 Bajaj Dominar – Features, Changes And Image Gallery

The new 2019 Bajaj Dominar will be building upon its fast-tourer qualities and without wasting much time, allow us to tell you everything that’s new before we come out with a comprehensive video and text review.

Engine & Suspension

The engine gets dual overhead cams and power has gone up from 35 PS to 40 PS

Power to weight ratio has increased from 192 PS/Ton to 217 PS/Ton

New twin-barrel exhaust produces a bassy exhaust note and augments the power cruiser appeal

New 43 mm Upside-down front forks provide better handling and comfort

Features & Appearance

A secondary LCD display provides information like time, gear position and trip information

Will be available in a New Auroral Green colour

The headlamp is visually smaller with the focal point coloured

New spacecraft-inspired tank pad

Hot stamping of ‘D’ logo in the pillion seat

New tail lamp internals with light guides

Primary speedometer with dot matrix window displays additional information about average fuel consumption for trip A & B, real-time fuel economy and distance to service

New mirror design with cast aluminium stalks

Forged steel side stand