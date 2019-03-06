2019 Bajaj Dominar – Features, Changes And Image Gallery
The new 2019 Bajaj Dominar will be building upon its fast-tourer qualities and without wasting much time, allow us to tell you everything that’s new before we come out with a comprehensive video and text review.
Engine & Suspension
- The engine gets dual overhead cams and power has gone up from 35 PS to 40 PS
- Power to weight ratio has increased from 192 PS/Ton to 217 PS/Ton
- New twin-barrel exhaust produces a bassy exhaust note and augments the power cruiser appeal
- New 43 mm Upside-down front forks provide better handling and comfort
Features & Appearance
- A secondary LCD display provides information like time, gear position and trip information
- Will be available in a New Auroral Green colour
- The headlamp is visually smaller with the focal point coloured
- New spacecraft-inspired tank pad
- Hot stamping of ‘D’ logo in the pillion seat
- New tail lamp internals with light guides
- Primary speedometer with dot matrix window displays additional information about average fuel consumption for trip A & B, real-time fuel economy and distance to service
- New mirror design with cast aluminium stalks
- Forged steel side stand
- Bungee straps are tucked under the seat and can be used to tie luggage for long distance touring
- Will be in showrooms in two weeks from now. Also the time when prices will be announced
