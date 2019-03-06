2019 Bajaj Dominar – Features, Changes And Image Gallery

Trending:
The new 2019 Bajaj Dominar will be building upon its fast-tourer qualities and without wasting much time, allow us to tell you everything that’s new before we come out with a comprehensive video and text review.

2019 Bajaj Dominar style shot

Engine & Suspension

2019 Bajaj Dominar Engine

  • The engine gets dual overhead cams and power has gone up from 35 PS to 40 PS
  • Power to weight ratio has increased from 192 PS/Ton to 217 PS/Ton

2019 Bajaj Dominar exhuast outlet

  • New twin-barrel exhaust produces a bassy exhaust note and augments the power cruiser appeal

2019 Bajaj Dominar USD forks

  • New 43 mm Upside-down front forks provide better handling and comfort

Features & Appearance

2019 Bajaj Dominar tank display

  • A secondary LCD display provides information like time, gear position and trip information

2019 Bajaj Dominar rear

  • Will be available in a New Auroral Green colour

2019 Bajaj Dominar headlight

  • The headlamp is visually smaller with the focal point coloured

2019 Bajaj Dominar tank pad

  • New spacecraft-inspired tank pad

2019 Bajaj Dominar rear seat

  • Hot stamping of ‘D’ logo in the pillion seat
  • New tail lamp internals with light guides

2019 bajaj dominar instrument cluster (2)

  • Primary speedometer with dot matrix window displays additional information about average fuel consumption for trip A & B, real-time fuel economy and distance to service

2019 Bajaj Dominar mirror stalks

  • New mirror design with cast aluminium stalks

2019 Bajaj Dominar forged side stand

  • Forged steel side stand

2019 Bajaj Dominar bungee straps

  • Bungee straps are tucked under the seat and can be used to tie luggage for long distance touring
  • Will be in showrooms in two weeks from now. Also the time when prices will be announced
