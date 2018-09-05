Datsun Launches 2018 Limited Edition Redi-GO, Prices Start at INR 3.58 L

With the festive season coming close, Datsun will offer a limited edition variant of their redi-Go hatchback. The redi-GO limited edition 2018 will come with a host of cosmetic changes. Offered with both engine options, the limited edition is priced at INR 3.58 L and INR 3.85 L for the 800 cc and 999 cc engine option respectively. Available at Nissan and Datsun dealerships across the country, the car will be offered in three colour variants – white, silver and red.

The limited edition redi-Go gets a long list of cosmetic changes which includes a roof wrap, stylish body graphics and front-rear bumper undercover. Red accents find place both on the exterior and interior of the car which add a premium feel. The interior gets new red and black seats, Rear Parking Assist Sensor (RPAS) with distance display device, satin chrome gear bezel, chrome inside door handles and carpet mats.

Mechanical changes have not been done to the car. It continues to use the 800 cc and 999 cc engines, both mated to a 5 speed manual transmission. Datsun would not offer their Amt gearbox on the special edition car. Both the engines are 3 cylinder units, focused primarily on giving better fuel economy. The smaller 800 cc develops 53 Bhp and 72 Nm and delivers a fuel efficiency of 22.7 kmpl. The bigger 1 litre engine is good for 67 Bhp and 91 Nm of torque while delivering a fuel efficiency of 22.5 kmpl.