Datsun ‘Peace of Mind’ Package Offers 5 Years / Unlimited Kilometers Extended Warranty

To celebrate its fifth anniversary in India since reveal, Datsun has launched ‘Peace of mind’ package for a hassle-free ownership experience. Available to Datsun redi-GO, GO and GO+ customers across the country, this will be the first in class five-year extended warranty package offered by Datsun.

‘Peace of mind’ will serve as a comprehensive service package which is set to offer a host of services that includes 24×7 road-side assistance, free insurance, with free pick-up and drop facilities along with a special scheme for Government employees both in service and retired.

5 years / unlimited km warranty: Best in class warranty of 5 years with no limit on kilometres. Takes care of entire car’s technical health with coverage for engine, AC Compressor, ECU, Alternator, Shock absorber and much more.

Best in class warranty of 5 years with no limit on kilometres. Takes care of entire car's technical health with coverage for engine, AC Compressor, ECU, Alternator, Shock absorber and much more.

Special offer: Special Scheme for Government employees both in service and retired

Road Side Assistance: Free road side assistance, towing to the nearest Nissan-Datsun workshop. 24×7 customer helpline, lost key assistance, fuel assistance, battery jump start and hotel and cab arrangement in case of breakdown related emergencies.

Free Pick and drop: Free pick and drop for the car for servicing at Nissan-Datsun authorized workshops.

A vital advantage of the package is that it is transferable to the new owner, in case the car is sold to someone else during the ownership period. Peace of Mind is valid at all Nissan-Datsun touch points across the country.