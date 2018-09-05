Royal Enfield Tour Of Uttarakhand Edition Two Will Thump Through Lesser Known Territories Starting September 7th

Starting September 7th, Twenty four riders will crank their Long stroke motors to tour across the lesser known regions of Uttarakhand. In its second edition, the Royal Enfield Tour of Uttarakhand will start at the foothills of the Himalayas in the Garrison town of Dehradun.

The 8-day ride will explore the land of the Himalayas, forest reserves, wildlife & its rich, cultural and spiritual heritage (often referred as Dev Bhumi). Known to be one of the most beautiful states of India, the tour of Uttarakhand will snake through some of the most awe-inspiring views and terrains.

Team Motoroids is a part of the tour which will traverse through Lansdowne, Kausani, Chaukori, Munsiari, Pithoragarh, Binsar, Jim Corbett and back, covering a distance of close to 1,400 kms. A different kind of an experience, this tour will be all about harmony, where the rider, his machine and the visually enchanting, yet, demanding Himalayan terrain will come together.

Throughout the tour, we’ll be trying our best to share our experience, through updates on our various social channels. Watch out for some jaw dropping visuals. Sitting in that grey cubicle, if you’re already feeling the itch, head to the Royal Enfield website and browse through the Events & Tours section to be a part of one such experience.