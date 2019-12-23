Dao EVTech Electric Two-Wheelers To Be Introduced In India In 2020

In the growing electric two-wheeler space in India, a new name, Dao EVTech has announced its entry. The China-based company showcased its electric scooters at the recently concluded EV Expo 2019 in New Delhi. At the event, DAO EVTech presented its electric two-wheelers which are powered by an LFP battery and are IoT empowered.

The company has verified the roadworthiness of their products for India by taking the ground situation into consideration. The technical team of DAO is confident that the efforts by the government of India supplemented by the industry will address charging issues, presently faced by the EV industry. The company’s website currently showcases the GT electric scooter which is powered by a 1,500W motor, can hit a top speed of 80 km/h and can go for 120 kms on a full charge of the batteries.

The scooter is equipped with a collision protection system which protects the headlamp (made from special fibre) in the event of an impact, a reverse mode, an auto control system which releases 5 kms of extra range once the battery ‘s charge is completely exhausted, a smart lighting system and an emergency rescue system which allows the rider to bypass all sensors and ride to the service station if the scooter is stranded due to the controller or the motor. The scooter’s 72V battery supports fast charging and can replenish its charge in 3-4 hours. It also comes fitted with disc brakes for both the wheels, front telescopic forks and can lug around a maximum weight of 150 kilos.

With the number of players in the electric space increasing by the day, customers will have plenty of choices in the new year. The all-electric Bajaj Chetak too will go on sale in the new year and not only is it Bajaj’s first electric two-wheeler, but it is also their first scooter in years. To be positioned as a premium product, it will be up against the Ather electric scooter which is now available in Chennai, in addition to Bangalore, where it went on sale initially.