Volkswagen Assistance Program To Offer Doorstep Basic Maintenance Services

Volkswagen India has announced an assistance service program which will provide door-to-door services to customers for their regular vehicle check-up requirements. It will spell a lot of ease for those customers who prefer comfort and convenience at their doorstep. To enable this, Volkswagen Assistance will be equipped with basic tools and spare parts, assisting customer needs through trained service technicians.

Aimed at enhancing customer’s experience, the program will offer doorstep services that will include small on-site repairs, breakdown assistance and service jobs. To enable this service, Volkswagen has introduced a fleet of service vehicles, which are equipped to offer immediate services to customers. The Assistance vehicle will provide services to customers within a 25 km catchment area of select Volkswagen service centres across India. The Volkswagen Assistance program offers customers hassle-free basic maintenance services without having to visit a workshop.

Initially, Volkswagen’s Assistance program will be available at 60 select dealerships across 45 cities of the Volkswagen service network in India. Through the doorstep service, Volkswagen aims to be able to reach a wider network of customers and enable a faster resolution to their basic service needs. Commenting on this announcement, Mr Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “At Volkswagen, we are constantly working towards enhancing our customer experience through various programs. We aim to offer a holistic purchase experience with a special focus on aftersales service initiatives. Volkswagen’s Assistance is our unique program that is specifically curated for customers with a fast-paced life, technologically savvy and prefers convenience at their door-step.”

