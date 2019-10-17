All-New Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter: Top-5 Highlights

Yesterday, Bajaj Auto relaunched its most popular and iconic scooter of all time, the Bajaj Chetak, in an all-new electric avatar. The new all-electric Chetak comes fitted with a 4 kW battery pack, that will provide a range of around 85-95 kms on a single charge. As for now, these are the only technical details that have been revealed, while the rest of the information is expected to be unveiled on their official site in the next few weeks. Initially, Bajaj will launch this scooter only in Pune and Bengaluru and the deliveries are expected to commence by January 2020. Here are some of the main highlights of the all-new Bajaj Chetak Electric scooter:

Design

The new Chetak draws a lot of inspiration from its old classic version, as it pays homage to its iconic past and sets sail to redefine the future of mobility. The body of the scooter gets simple lines and well-sculpted curves with a whole lot of smooth surfaces woven together for a neat retro-classic, yet modern design. The scooter is available in 6 eye-catching paint schemes and the use of premium materials can be felt throughout the body of the scooter.

Smart features

Talking about features, the all-new Chetak is equipped with many advanced and modern features like an LED headlamp with DRLs, feather touch-activated electronic switches, sequentially scrolling LED blinker, a large digital instrument console and a GPS location system to protect against theft and receive notifications in case of an accident or unauthorized access. Apart from all these features, the other important features available in the scooter are reverse assist, regenerative braking and fully-connected riding experience.

Rugged body

Bajaj has used tough steel and a bunch of advanced technology to create the body of the new Chetak. The new all-electric Chetak gets the same structure, formability, strength and recyclability of its previous iconic version.

Optimised riding experience

As we all know, a vehicle should be ready when you are and update itself when you rest, this is exactly the formula Bajaj kept in mind when they were developing the new Chetak. This means the new Bajaj Chetak electric scooter never needs much attention from the user, as advanced algorithms with advanced computing capabilities have completely optimised the throttle response, battery charging, maximum life and many more aspects of the powertrain to provide a low-maintenance experience for the user.

Riding Modes

The new Chetak gets 2 riding modes: Eco mode, which provides a range of 95 kms and a Sports mode, which provides a range of 85 kms on a single charge. The IP67 rated high-tech Lithium-Ion battery with NCA (Nickel, Cobalt, Aluminium Oxide) cells on the Chetak, can also be charged at home using a standard 5-15 amp electrical outlet.